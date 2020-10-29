PORTVILLE — When Teagan Kosinski scored seven minutes into the game, she likely didn’t think that she had scored the game-winner.
Kosinski’s goal proved to be the difference for the Portville girls soccer team, however, as the Panthers blanked Randolph on Wednesday night, 1-0, in CCAA East play.
Kosinski was assisted by Mia Welty, who received the ball in front of the goal and dropped a ball for Kosinski to finish.
The win came four days after Portville had been beaten, 2-1, at Randolph on Saturday.
“It seemed like it was an even battle the rest of the first half, and both teams had chances, but both defenses did a good job stopping them,” said Portville coach Jesse Archer. “We had the ball at our feet a whole lot more in our second half and kept the ball in their half.”
Portville (4-3) only allowed four shots in the game, and goalkeeper Faith Capito stopped each of them, earning a shutout.
“(Capito) had several plays where she came way out of the box to clear the ball with her feet,” Archer said. “Those are critical plays, and we’ve been working on that quite a bit. She was quick and decisive tonight.”
Archer complimented his defense’s ability to stop Randolph (5-3) counter attacks in the second half, especially the play of sophomore defender Leah Wyant.
“She’s relatively small, but very fast,” Archer said. “Like so many other positions in soccer, when your positioning and anticipation is what it should be, you can compensate for not having tremendous size. Those are three things that she brings for us every game.”
The Panthers mustered five shots in the first half and four in the second, but couldn’t get a second shot past Randolph keeper Miranda Waterman, who made eight saves.
DISTRICT 9 TOURNAMENT CLASS A SEMIFINAL Brockway 4, Port Allegany 1
BROCKWAY, Pa. — A game after three second-half goals lifted Port Allegany past Elk Catholic in the quarterfinals, No. 3 Port Allegany’s playmakers were kept bottled up from start to finish as the Gators were knocked out by No. 2 Brockway.
Danielle Wood scored two goals for the Rovers, while Paris Stern and Amanda Decker added one goal each.
Bree Garzel scored Port A’s only goal, while Jennifer Baxter made 10 saves in goal. The Gators finished the season at 8-7-1.
ECIC DIVISION III East Aurora 7, Pioneer 0
EAST AURORA — Anna Bean scored a hat trick, Katie Kivari scored twice and Kate Rachwal and Julia Patterson added one each for East Aurora.
Pioneer fell to 6-4.