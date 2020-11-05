FRANKLINVILLE — Ryleigh John scored a hat trick, all in the first half, leading the Salamanca girls soccer season to a 4-1 league win over Franklinville on Wednesday.
Harley Brown scored the fourth goal for Salamanca (7-3) in the CCAA East matchup, while Marla Warrior had two assists and Sharee Armstrong and Mariah Downey had one each. Salamanca goalkeeper Makenzie Oakes made five saves. The Warriors have won six of their last seven games, solidifying themselves above .500 to ensure a playoff berth.
“I think we’ve had a good stretch of games,” said SHS coach Michelle Hill. “Some of them have been tough wins, overtime wins and some games have been better soccer than others, but ultimately the girls have found a way to finish with a W. This is a tough week having four games back to back and finishing with Portville two games in a row (Thursday and Friday), it’ll be interesting to see how we match up with a Portville team that has been pretty successful this season.”
Kaylee Brennan scored the lone goal for Franklinville (3-9). Sarah Courtney had eight saves.
“Complete reversal from (Tuesday) night’s hard fought loss to Portville,” Franklinville coach Tim Wangelin admitted. “We never got anything going until after Kaylee’s goal late in the first half. We got momentum early in the second half but then gave up the fourth goal. Salamanca played a good hustling style to swing momentum back their way and secure the win.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Genesee Valley 6, Hinsdale 3, OT
HINSDALE — Genesee Valley poured on three goals in the second overtime period, finally putting away a shorthanded Hinsdale team.
After an injury, Hinsdale had just 10 players available for the second half and overtime. The Bobcats led 3-2 into the last five minutes, when GV tied it to force overtime.
Sierra Burrows scored twice for the Jaguars, while Emera Aquila, Laura Haggstrom, Sadie Hemphill and Natalie Brodman each had a goal. Goalkeeper Ashley Burrows made three saves.
Ava Belec scored twice and Christy Childs had a goal and an assist for Hinsdale (2-8-1) in its season finale. Haylee Jozwiak made 14 saves.
“We were leading up inutil they tied it with four minutes left,” Hinsdale coach John Fitzpatrick said. “I knew overtime was going to be tough. Those girls played really well. It was our best game of the season. We’re ending the season on a positive not even though it was a loss.”
Bolivar-Richburg 2, Cuba-Rushford 2, OT
CUBA — McKinlee Harris scored twice for Bolivar-Richburg, but the Wolverines could not hold their lead after each goal.
Taylor Searl and Brynn Lavery scored for Cuba-Rushford, both on assists from Cloey Larabee. The Rebels’ goalkeeper, Tara Duvall, kept her team in the game making 12 saves.
Madigan Harris had an assist for B-R. Malayna Ayers made two saves.
“I was happy with how we didn’t fold despite falling behind twice tonight,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 1, Andover/Whitesville 0, OT
ANDOVER — Belfast’s Mary Hamer scored the game’s first goal in the first overtime and the Bulldogs (8-3, 6-0) held on to clinch the Allegany County Div. II title.
Bulldogs goalkeeper Katlin Sadler made 15 saves in a shutout.
Livia Simon made six saves in the loss for Andover/Whitesville (7-3, 4-2).
CCAA EAST Randolph 6, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
RANDOLPH — Kyra Pence scored a hat trick to pace Randolph (6-5), while Caliana Wheeler, Piper Keyes and Samantha English added one goal each.
English, Natalie Philp, Aubrey Hogan and Jordan Henry each had an assist. Miranda Waterman had a shutout on six saves.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-10.
ECIC DIVISION III Pioneer 2, Maryvale 1
CHEEKTOWAGA — Jill Byers scored both goals, leading Pioneer (8-5) to its second victory over Maryvale this season.
Grace Heppner and Brittany Bliss each had an assist. Goalkeeper Bailey Weaver had three saves for the Panthers.
Katie Howe scored for Maryvale (3-11) in the 33rd minute for a brief 1-0 lead, as Byers scored just before halftime, then again in the 75th minute. Grace McAuley made 12 saves.