BUFFALO — Playing 109 games in two seasons for the Buffalo Bisons before his call-up to Toronto, Danny Jansen can see the work it took to bring Sahlen Field to Major League standards.
When the Blue Jays settled on Buffalo as their home for the abbreviated 2020 season after being denied by the Canadian government to use the Rogers Centre, and state governments would not allow them to share major league facilities in Pittsburgh or Baltimore, the franchise decided to pour millions of dollars into renovations to make the ballpark look like home. Indoors and out, Blue Jays signage replaced that of the Bisons’, with walls painted over and replacing green outfield walls with Toronto’s signature blue.
The service level of the park transformed most dramatically, with hallway batting cages replaced with a wider clubhouse area, an effort to both replicate the Rogers Centre clubhouse and comply with social distancing protocols, with spread out lockers.
“The team did a great job for us,” Jansen, the Blue Jays’ second-year catcher, said during a Zoom media availability prior to a Saturday night game against Baltimore. “Obviously we all wish we could be in the Rogers Centre and playing in Toronto and playing in front of Canada. But with the situation, we’re here and they did a great job. There’s a lot of space. You don’t feel crammed, I’ve played at this place for a little over a year, so I know what the facilities were. The weight room’s huge and it’s just a lot of space. For the time that they had and what they did, it’s been great.”
CALLING ON his Triple-A experience in Buffalo, Jansen can play around some of the park’s peculiarities, including the winds, which influence how the catcher calls a game.
“It can definitely play to the wind,” Jansen said of Sahlen Field. “I feel like it changes all the time so one inning it might be going one way, (then) the other way. So if it’s really strongly coming from one side, you play to that side of the field, so to speak, when calling a game. If it’s crushing in from right field, you want guys to hit the ball to right, so it’s not screaming out of here if it were to go to left. It definitely has an impact.”
The Blue Jays also brought in temporary lighting trucks to boost the park’s lights, making the games look more presentable on television. But Jansen said he’s called on a remedy he’s used in smaller parks in the past, putting “neon things” on his finger tips to help pitchers see his signs.
“I did it kind of throughout my career,” he said. “When it gets dark, you’ve got guys throwing hard, man; you don’t want to get crossed up on something like that, especially if it costs a game. It could cost a game, so I’m going to take that chance any time to put something on my fingers to make it easier to see, so there’s not a ‘what if?’”
WITH A 4-3, 11-inning loss to Baltimore on Monday, the Blue Jays finished a weeklong homestand 4-2 and moved to 8-5 in games at Sahlen Field.
Toronto’s strong finish to August made the team’s front office push for the playoffs, buying at the trade deadline with deals for pitchers Robbie Ray from Arizona and Taijuan Walker from Seattle.
Walker made his first start for Toronto on Saturday, throwing six shutout innings. Playing his entire career in the Seattle and Arizona organizations, he never played Triple-A ball in Buffalo. But he complimented the facilities at Sahlen Field after the makeshift major league upgrades.
“I thought everything was perfect, honestly,” Walker said. “There’s no complaints my way, very comfortable here, the clubhouse, the weight room, the training room, everything is really, really good here. When I step on that mound, it’s just another ballgame, whether we’re playing in Buffalo or Toronto or wherever, my job is to go out there and pitch and not really worry about anything else.”
THE JAYS have fared well at the plate in their home away from home as well.
Since Aug. 11, the day of its first game in Buffalo, through Sunday, Toronto leads the American League in hits (178) and runs (116), and is second in the majors in both.
Prior to settling in at Sahlen, the Jays were a nomadic team, playing in road stadiums even for official home games and started 5-8, with their offense sputtering to 23rd in the majors in batting average (.218), 29th in OPB (.277) and 30th in runs per game (3.00).
Designated hitter/first base slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said he could feel the team’s improved morale coming to the ballpark each day during the win streak.
“You can tell as soon as we walk into the clubhouse the happiness, everyone here, not just the players, everyone in the clubhouse is happy,” Guerrero said Saturday night through interpreter Tito Lebron, “and you can smell the win in the air. So it feels very good and it’s great to go out there every night to get a win.”
Jansen feels the same energy in the building.
“It’s such a strange season where it’s 60 games and it’s a sprint. We’re playing good baseball, we’re 16-14 (headed into Saturday’s game), we don’t think about the future really,” Jansen said. “We take it one game at a time and we’re going to keep doing that. You can feel it in the atmosphere, guys are hungry. Guys are really wanting to compete day in and day out and win a ring.”