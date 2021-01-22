In the spring, it was expected.
This, after all, was when a once-in-a-century global pandemic, one we knew nothing about, had first begun to take hold.
In the fall, we still (mostly) understood.
There had been no precedent for restarting high school athletics amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Cases had begun to spike following a summer lull, and we were dealing with football, one of the most close-contact sports on the spectrum (and at least, then, the NYSPHSAA had come out with a plan for three abbreviated seasons beginning Jan. 1, momentarily quelling fears of another lost campaign).
Even at the onset of winter, patience prevailed. More important, in the moment, was making it through peak illness season and the prospect of a second wave as a result of the holidays.
Now, however, this continued standstill for New York high school sports has become more difficult to comprehend … certainly to accept. And a growing number of parents, coaches, school administrators and politicians from across the state have begun to let Governor Andrew Cuomo know it.
Their rallying cry: “let them play.”
NEARLY three weeks after the re-targeted start date of Jan. 4, Cuomo has provided no indication of when “high-risk” sports will be authorized to start. Until he does, the NYSPHSAA’s hands are tied, regardless of any internal plans it might hope to establish. And to the group above, that time is now.
The primary points in their argument? New York’s contract tracing data and other states’ approach to the winter season.
Interestingly, New York’s numbers for December revealed that only one percent of COVID-19 infections were traced back to sports (youth, club, high school or other). The largest form of transmission was household gatherings at 74 percent. Further, only a microscopic 0.46 percent came from one school student passing it to another.
Beyond that, according to MaxPreps, New York is now one of only three states without a plan to begin “high-risk” winter sports. Thirty-four states have already begun a winter season while 13 others and the District of Columbia have a firm start date in place. Hawaii has already canceled the winter campaign, leaving Illinois as the only other state limbo.
Additionally, all five of New York’s bordering states have started winter athletics, including Pennsylvania, where Big 30 basketball programs such as Coudersport (girls), Otto-Eldred (girls, just 11 miles from here) and Oswayo Valley (boys) have already played five games.
THE APPEAL to, and discontentment of, Cuomo, has begun to gain momentum. Last week, the New York State Athletic Administrators Association, also citing safety precautions, directed a letter to the governor advocating for a path forward.
“As a professional association, we ask for this with the knowledge that those sports are not only safe to run, but will be overseen by Athletic Administrators that have worked tirelessly to develop protocols to deal with the COVID-19 virus should there be an isolated case,” the NYSAAA wrote. “We have followed the (National Federation of High Schools, CDC and (Department of Health) guidelines to the letter to begin our limited seasons and now feel confident that after seeing how the rest of the country has celebrated successes, it is time for New York to lead again.”
State Sen. John Mannion, meanwhile, released a statement on Jan. 16 noting his desire for sports’ return.
“It’s been proven in other aspects of our pandemic life that these activities can occur safely,” he said. “Many club and travel teams — which are not accessible to everyone — have continued to play.
“Scholarships are at stake. So is the mental health and well-being of our students who have suffered greatly by the loss of a traditional high school experience. I believe that with the correct plan in place we can resume high school athletic competitions safely and quickly.”
ASIDE from the overwhelming, data-driven figures, there’s also the bigger, more anecdotal picture before us. And that snapshot suggests it’s time to allow New York’s high school athletes to begin playing again.
Pennsylvania recently made it through an entire “high-risk” sports season with no evidence of rampant team-to-team transmission, limited postponements and mostly singular, and isolated, COVID-19 cases.
While New York’s high schools remain sidelined, its Division I and pro hoops teams have returned to action. And though they’ve had their share of individual pauses and can test more regularly, they’ve mostly been able to proceed safely — with no evidence of being responsible for a major outbreak.
Then, too, Cuomo recently decided it was okay for the Buffalo Bills to allow 6,700 fans inside their stadium for a pair of home playoff games, though that too hinged on the black-and-white of a negative test.
But still, if 6,700 individuals can file into a lower bowl of an NFL venue and dozens of people are allowed inside a Wal-Mart at any given time, it seems that two basketball teams of 10 could play on an open court, with no fans, face coverings nearby and a socially-distanced bench and locker room in a relatively safe manner.
Three-sport New York athletes (in baseball, football and basketball) have now gone almost 11 months without being able to play scholastically. Those on the NY side of the Big 30 border have now twice had to watch their PA counterparts play the sport that they can’t (football in the fall, and now hoops).
This seems grossly unfair. Unhealthy. Almost certainly the source of mental health and behavioral issues.
And now, time is running out.
If the NYSPHSAA does, indeed, plan to go forward with a “Fall II” season (for football and volleyball) beginning March 1, that leaves just over five weeks for some semblance of a winter sports campaign before things begin to get incredibly muddled in the spring.
It would be beyond disheartening to see another entire season go by the wayside when the evidence screams that it can be done safely.
It’s time to “let them play.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)