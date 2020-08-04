OLEAN — A drive through communities in the area this summer reveals a number of tents, and canopies in front or near locations that need to serve patrons outside due to the pandemic.
Unfortunately, the rise in these types of amenities have not equated to, for the most part, significant increases in business for local tent and canopy rental companies.
That was the word from staff at two Olean businesses, Cayas Canopies and Rental on East State Street and A-1 Rent-All on North Union.
At Cayas, Michelle Caya said the company has seen a an overall decrease in demand for tents and canopies due to the cancellation of community events.
“We’ve had an increase in certain areas of our business, like restaurants” and for gyms setting up outside, Caya said on Monday. “Most people don’t have the equipment (to put up) something the size” of tents found at YMCAs in the area.
“We always set up all of our own tents, we don’t have an option for people to pick them up” and set them up, she explained, noting there has been a slight increase in businesses needing outside canopies or tents for customers.
Despite this, there has been a downward trend for their summer business with the cancellation of corporate events and festivals.
“All of those things have been canceled,” she continued. “We’ve had a serious decrease in our normal amount of business. So, I wouldn’t say we’re doing better because of the COVID; no, we’re not. We’re doing much less business.”
She added, “It’s been very hard on a lot of small businesses — we had one restaurant that rented from us for a couple of weeks, but they couldn’t do it for the whole summer because it was too expensive.”
Caya further explained the business has had to cut its number of employees down to about half the usual workforce.
“And they’re not working hours they would normally,” she lamented. “Our business has definitely taken a hit on this … when they say you can only have 25 people or whatever (at gatherings), people are having much smaller events” and don’t need the larger tent set-ups.
In addition, Caya said people who are holding private gatherings such as graduation parties are reducing the amount they spend.
“People are hanging on to their money, and you can’t blame them because you don’t know what is going to happen,” she added. “So, instead of getting a tent and tables and chairs and lights, they’re getting tables and chairs. That’s another place we’re seeing a decrease is the backyard parties.”
At A-1 Rent-All, an employee said the business also has seen a decrease in rentals of canopies and tents.
“Our tent business has fallen off a little bit each year,” the employee said, noting many people now use pop-up tents when they can.
She noted the shop has received more business with rentals than in past months when everything was shut down due to the pandemic, but it hasn’t been enough.
“We’ve gotten more (rentals) than we thought we were going to have,” she conceded. “A couple of months ago, we hardly had any reservations at all.”