ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency agreed Tuesday to give tax breaks to a new independent pharmacy on Main Street in Olean.
Worthy Pharmacy, which is renovating the former Dennis Jones Realty Co. office at 202 Main St., hopes to open in December, owner Lisa Worth, a licensed pharmacist, told IDA board members.
“I grew up in Olean,” Worth told the IDA board via Zoom. She’s spent the past 20 years as a pharmacist, the last 15 for Vic Vena Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy that recently closed. “I don’t want to work for a big box,” she said. “I want to take care of patients.”
Worth and her husband Tom are investing about $500,000 into the business.
“It sits on the doorstep of Walkable Olean and is near Olean General Hospital and senior housing,” said Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director. The project meets the IDA’s adaptive reuse for the vacant commercial building. Because it is a retail project, the Cattaraugus County Legislature will have to approve the project.
Wiktor said three to five new jobs are expected to be created at Worthy Pharmacy.
“It’s a great project that’s being put downtown Olean,” said IDA board chairmanThomas Buffamante. “It helps overall downtown development.”
The IDA approved a 10-year payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) and sales tax abatement on construction materials, furnishings and fixtures for the 3,900-square-foot building.
The IDA board agreed that because the value of the project is lower than the IDA generally induces, no public hearing or State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) was needed, shortening the Worth’s timetable to open the independent pharmacy.