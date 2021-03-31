OLEAN — Jason Brooks attempted to take responsibility.
The Olean High boys basketball team had just returned home from its season-ending 87-71 loss to Bennett in the Section 6 Class B-1 final when the senior guard looked his coach in the eyes and expressed his remorse that Olean had come short of its third-straight sectional title and second under Tim Kolasinski.
Brooks, of course, had nothing for which to be sorry.
He’d scored 20 that day and was one of the primary reasons the Huskies had gotten that far in the first place, finishing the year No. 11 in Section 6 in scoring at 21.8 points per game. Beyond that, Olean had played its collective heart out, losing not because of a bad day, but because it had simply run into a bigger, more talented opponent.
“He was the last guy off the bus,” Kolasinski said of Brooks, “and he tried apologizing to me for not getting it done. And I just said, ‘No. No. You don’t have anything to apologize for.’”
And neither do the Huskies, as a team.
TWICE NOW, in the same span that Kolasinski has been coach, Olean’s dynastic run, the seeds for which were sown in the 1990s and reaped through the next two decades under Jeff Anastsia, has appeared perilously close to ending.
A year ago, the Huskies stood at 6-5 at the midway point, an almost inconceivable mark for a program that had made 20-2 seasons the norm. This year, they started 0-3 with a 15-point loss to Jamestown in their season-opener.
In both instances, it would have been understandable if Olean had finally taken even the slightest step back, displayed a hint of destructibility. In 2019-20, it had lost almost every key contributor from a team that reached the state semifinals the year before. This winter, it was without three more three starters, including Big 30 Player of the Year Covi James.
Of course, those seemingly unavoidable “down” seasons never truly materialized.
The Huskies won the overall B title and were within a victory of another trip to the NYS Final Four when the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended their season last year. And though it ended with a loss, here they were Saturday, back in that same, almost pre-ordained place in a sectional championship.
And that speaks to the vast improvement both teams made from start to finish.
“FIRST of all, I’d be remiss if I didn’t say the nice thing about us at Olean has been when we lose great players, oftentimes we are replacing them with great players,” Kolasinski said. “We have been so fortunate to have the talent level that we’ve had come through here, and that’s continued over the last two seasons.”
Acknowledging just how far each team came from early December — and, in this instance, early February — through mid-March, he added: “It sounds cliche and it sounds like I’m oversimplifying, but it’s almost like our mission statement … is we’re going to play our best basketball at the end of the season, not at the beginning.
“I would think that most programs think in those terms, but that’s what we really set out to do. So we say, whatever happens, we don’t want our first game to end up being our best performance of the year, because if it is, what have we been doing, what we have we been working on?”
He then noted, “A lot of people pointed that out, you started 0-3, and that’s true. But I give the guys a ton of credit because nobody panicked. They just went back to work and said, ‘Hey, we gotta get better at this, we gotta get better at that.’ And, obviously, I think we did, and that’s why we were even still playing today.”
In each year, Olean rallied in resounding fashion, winning 13 of 14 to close a (still open-ended) 2019-20 and 12 of 14 to finish out 2021. And in each, they did, indeed, peak at year’s end, trouncing East Aurora by 35 to win last year’s B-1 championship and notching a season-high point toal while destroying top-seeded East, 91-69, in this year’s semis and coming within a quarter of beating Bennett on the road.
In doing so, it’s not only carried the baton passed on by the great OHS teams before it, it’s proudly propped up the responsibility that came with it.
OLEAN'S seasons, amazingly, have ended in the sectional final or beyond in 15 of the last 19 seasons. Anastasia was the architect in 13 of those campaigns while Kolasinski, so far, is 2-for-2.
And while he considers himself “the luckiest guy in the world” for being able to take over such a successful program, he’s as proud of the fact that, two years later, the culture within remains almost perfectly in place.
“It’s just been more of the same, because we’ve been fortunate to get … I said talent before, but it’s not just talent, it’s the quality of the kids that we have,” Kolasinski said. “It really makes it so enjoyable to coach here. I really think if there’s any pressure, it’s probably me putting pressure on myself. I really don’t feel like there’s pressure to maintain a standard.
“On the flip side, I think the standard kind of helps replicate itself, if that makes sense, because I think a lot of our kids, as they come up, they see what’s happened before them, they want to be a part of it and they want to keep it going.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)