Hitchcock meets melodrama in ‘Ratched’ origin story

As one of the most wicked movie villains of all time, Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” has been haunting readers and movie fans for generations, giving a bad name to nurses and mental hospitals everywhere. Although a work of fiction, the writings that brought Ratched to life first in the novel and later on the screen are all too uncomfortably real.
Now, the infamous nurse is having her origin story told in “Ratched,” the latest miniseries from Ryan Murphy, best known as creator and producer of hit TV series “American Horror Story” and “Glee.” With most of his series known for their camp and over-the-top style, a prequel to such a serious story as “Cuckoo’s Nest” doesn’t seem like a good fit.
But “Ratched” is no serious matter. It may deal with mental illness, murder and the suffering of the human condition, but this miniseries thrives as both an homage and tribute to two storytelling genres from its late 1940s setting: a Hitchcock-style noir thriller and a B-movie soap opera.
This tongue-in-cheek approach to making Ratched’s origin story so cheesy and over-the-top helps make a troublesome and uneven plot more bearable. With numerous storylines, each as ridiculous and politically incorrect as the last, this snapshot of an era nearly forgotten isn’t realistic in the slightest, but it can sure be entertaining.
In 1947, Mildred Ratched (played by Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.
On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning, and she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it.
As the weeks go by and the patients’ treatments become more heinous, Mildred’s stylish exterior is revealed to contain growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, proving true that monsters are made, not born.
With a cast that also includes Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone and Vincent D’Onofrio, the actors behind the melodrama are the best thing about this series, led by Paulson who can chameleon-ize herself into nearly every role she takes on. Right from her introduction, she envelopes the twisted and almost sadistic nature Ratched possesses in “Cuckoo’s Nest,” all too prim and proper on the outside but ready to go to any horrific lengths for revenge on the inside.
And thank goodness all the actors are so good because these plots are off-the-wall bonkers. Rather than a more subtle and introspective story about the inner workings of Ratched’s psyche, this series is more like an R-rated soap opera with each character’s twist about who they really are and why they are doing what they’re doing more ridiculous than the last.
On one hand, the over-the-top badness of it all works since I think the series is in on the joke of it being a bad soap opera. On the other hand, the more Hitchcockian aspects in the murder mystery and psychological thriller storylines can be very chilling and had me on the edge of my seat.
Possibly the best element that cranks both the soap opera and Hitchcock feel up to 11 is having nearly all the music be reused scores from Bernard Herrmann, famous for his Hitchcock movie compositions as well as thrillers like “Cape Fear,” which is used extensively throughout the show. His use of dissonant strings and repetition to build suspense works wonders for many scenes in “Ratched,” but also fits perfectly for the era.
Although the look and feel and performances all make the show watchable and enjoyable as an homage, the storylines themselves just don’t live up to what was promised. With a mental hospital as its setting, we soon learn that every character in the show has some sort of vice or addiction or mental health problem.
But when you make every person out to be a bad guy and don’t dive deeper, it can do a lot of harm to frame mental illness as something to fear and stereotype. The performances are entertaining, the look and feel is nostalgic and the music is iconic, but showing mental health to today’s as people thought about it back then is hard to get over.