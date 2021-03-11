CHEEKTOWAGA — The Hinsdale boys bowling team finished out its season with a championship performance, winning the Class D title at the Section 6 Championships on Thursday.
Hinsdale won the class by a total of 40 pins, besting league rival Gowanda by a margin of 3,291-3,251 while competing at AMF Airport Lanes. The Bobcats were runners-up in Class D in both 2019 and 2020.
“To win first place this year at sectionals was amazing,” said Hinsdale coach Karen Woolston-Layman. “Third time's a charm is what I told them. They're just a great group of boys to have worked with. They really pulled it off today. I was really proud of them.”
Austin Pinney had the team’s high series with a 606 and Ethan Rix had a 541 series.
The championships consist of four games. Hinsdale rolled its lowest score in the first game, a 693, and sat in fourth place. But it bounced back with scores of 898, 905 and 795 to close the day.
“They got off to a rough start in Game 1, they had trouble finding their marks, but they really pulled it together for Games 2 and 3,” Woolston-Layman said. “It was really close for Game 4, we were on the edge of our seats. It was very close (with Gowanda).”
The Salamanca boys were fourth in Class D. Pioneer was fifth in Class C.
Section 6 held its girls championships on Wednesday. Allegany-Limestone was fourth in Class B and Salamanca was fourth in Class D.
Below are Honor Scores for Big 30 teams in Wednesday and Thursday’s Section 6 Championships:
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Hinsdale: Austin Pinney 186-268, 606; Ethan Rix 184-187, 541; Nathan Armstrong 205-194.
Salamanca: Corey Gebauer 211, 532, 195; Eric Murphy 198.
Gowanda: Dan Morrocco 204; Jonathan Smuda 191; Cameron Wright 208.
GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Allegany-Limestone: Hailee Zalwsky 151-213-236, 600; Izabella Provose 161-153, 436; Bryanne Cowles 167-172-173, 476; Emma Pinney 171.
Salamanca: Alicia Fiske 153-168.
Hinsdale: Aeryn DeGroff 169-171-482, 165.
Gowanda: Cameron Nagel 150-170-193, 513; Deme Spire 158.