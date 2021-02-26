ST. BONAVENTURE — Alpha Okoli, the beloved Bonnie who doesn’t play very often, made his first shot of the year, sending his bench into a frenzy.
Three-pointers once again fell en masse.
Just about everybody reached the scoring column, including reserve guard Alejandro Vasquez, who tallied a season-high 18 points.
This was no trap game. This was a celebration of the year it’s had to this point disguised as a late-season Atlantic 10 matchup.
If there was any lingering concern over how the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team might fare against one of the lower-tier teams in the league after having swept Davidson and with so much on the horizon, coach Mark Schmidt’s Bonnies quelled it in emphatic fashion.
And it left zero doubt.
BONA took an early 10-point lead and only added to it in crushing George Washington, 88-41, in its penultimate regular season contest on Friday in the Reilly Center. It was the largest margin of victory over a league foe in program history.
With that, it’s now either a win over Dayton in Monday’s finale or a VCU loss (to Davidson) on Saturday from securing the first outright A-10 regular season title, and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, in Bona annals.
“Just believing in ourselves, sticking to what we believe in and our goals that we’ve set,” said junior guard Jaren Holmes, when asked the team’s approach on Friday. “We just came out and we played with energy. It just feels good to get another win and be one step closer to an A-10 championship.
“We’re on a mission right now. I think we’re completely locked in as a team and as a family.”
And that was made abundantly clear against the Colonials.
EVERYTHING that has made Bona (13-3, 11-3) so good this winter was on display, and even amplified, on Friday.
Its league-best defense allowed its lowest point total (41) and field goal percentage (.333) of the season. Its balanced offense produced five more double-digit scorers, including 18 each from Vasquez and Jaren Holmes and 12 points and 10 assists from Kyle Lofton. Its blue-collar nature resulted in a 35-23 advantage on the boards. And if that wasn’t enough, its newfound strength, 3-point shooting, became even more of one, as the Bonnies made a season-high 15 treys on 29 attempts (51.7 percent).
Most impressive to Schmidt was how his team maintained its focus — against the 12th-ranked team in the A-10 — when it could have easily begun thinking about potentially cutting a net down three nights later.
“We’ve got experienced guys, mature guys that understand what it takes to be successful,” the 14th-year coach said. “You can’t overlook anybody, you respect everybody, you just go out there and try to play as well as you can, and our guys did that.
“They were focused. They had physical and mental toughness. I’m just really proud of their effort and mindset. We came off two big wins and it could (have been) a letdown. We had one day to prepare, but our guys really, really responded. It was great to see.”
BONA hit five 3s in the first nine minutes en route to an initial 19-6 advantage. It went up 20 late in the first half on a Lofton layup and had the Colonials (4-11, 3-5) doubled up (42-21) at halftime. And it continued the onslaught from there.
With 53 seconds left, after Okoli had hit a 3, Eddie Creal finished a tough layup and the high-fives and hugs had begun to be doled out, the Bonnies held their largest lead at 87-38. The 47-point final was its third-largest margin of triumph ever, its second-biggest over a Division I team (behind 2017’s 96-48 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore) and the most convincing over an A-10 foe.
“When you get up by 20, the goal by the next timeout is to be up 30,” noted Schmidt, whose team has won five-straight over GW. “That’s how you do it, you put it on them. And it wasn’t really me in the huddle; those guys were saying, ‘no let down, no let down.’
“Just like at halftime, we were up by 21 … we want to go from 21 to 31. We don’t want to go from 21 to 11, now it’s a game. When you have mature guys that understand that, then that’s what you see. You see a team that plays unselfishly. We were up by 30 and we’re making the extra pass (Bona finished with 22 assists). That’s what makes me really, really happy.”
Dominick Welch added 14 points and seven rebounds and Jalen Adaway chipped in 11 points as Bona also posted a season-high in points, eclipsing the 86 it tallied against La Salle. And in doing so, it provided further evidence: This team, at No. 35 nationally in the NET, No. 32 in the KenPom and No. 1 in the A-10, is seemingly only getting better as it goes.
The Bonnies might well have clinched the league title before they take the floor a final time on Monday (if VCU loses, it would finish 10-4 and Bona can do no worse than 11-4). Either way, it’s one home win, where it’s now 8-0 on the year, from the next truly special accomplishment for this program.
And, of course, that’s where its attention will lie over the weekend.
“Honestly, it’s not done yet,” Holmes said. “So we’re thinking about the next game right now. We have the 24-hour rule (to enjoy a win). We’re right back in here tomorrow preparing for Dayton (No. 92 in the NET). We have unfinished business. It was a relief to hear the buzzer sound and look at the score, to see that we won.
“But the job’s not done yet. We have another 40 minutes left.”