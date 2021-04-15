BELMONT — The Genesee Valley/Belfast girls volleyball team made some history on its Senior Night, ending a more than decade-long drought against one of the most consistent programs in Allegany County.
GV/Belfast swept Cuba-Rushford, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21, in an Allegany County league match.
Neither Genesee Valley nor Belfast had defeated Cuba-Rushford since 2008, when GV won a four-game match.
“I don’t remember the last time we’ve beaten Cuba, it was a huge win for us,” said first-year GV/Belfast coach Darren Bradt. “This was our Senior Night and this was the crazy thing, I played all our seniors the first game. They just all played so well together and if something was wrong, the next person stepped up to the plate. It was one of the most exciting (matches) I’ve been able to coach in my first year coaching here.
“We don’t make big huge kills but we dug up the ball, we put it in play and we kept putting the pressure on. It was a great night for our seniors.”
Addison Herring helped lead a balanced effort for GV/Belfast (4-5) with five assists and five aces. Katelyn Sadler had four kills and three blocks and Kayci Bigelow added four kills and four digs.
For C-R (6-2), Brianna Green marked two aces, four kills, two assists and three digs; Quincy Tyler had two aces, three kills, nine assists and two digs; and Summer Mattison added two aces, four kills and two digs.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Houghton 0
BOLIVAR — Jianna Nix recorded a team-high nine kills with two blocks to lead Bolivar-Richburg.
The Wolverines (6-1) avenged an earlier five-set loss to Houghton with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-9 sweep in the Allegany County match. Haley Mascho added six aces and nine digs, Drena Walp had 11 digs and Kaitlyn Graves chipped in 12 assists and five aces.
For Houghton (6-2), Jess Prentice had eight digs and three kills and Emma Retz had seven digs and two kills.
Fillmore 3, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Emma Cole had eight kills and two aces to lead Fillmore (6-5) in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 sweep.
Jadyn Mucher had a kill and an ace for the Eagles.
For Hinsdale (0-8), Lindsey Veno had three aces, three kills, four digs and two blocks; Larissa Kirtz added three aces and seven digs; and Haley Jozwiak had two kills and three digs.
ECIC DIV. III
Cheektowaga 3, Pioneer 1
CHEEKTOWAGA — Pioneer won the third game to stave off a sweep, but fell 25-14, 25-19, 28-30, 25-14. The Panthers fell to 1-2.