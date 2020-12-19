Dan Freeman said the Olean High girls soccer coaching staff always saw talent in Lexi Gibbons, even before she made it to the varsity level.
Gibbons played part of her eighth grade year on varsity and fully joined the team as a freshman. And each year since, she’s made steadying increases in offensive production: 8 goals and 10 assists as a freshman, 10 goals and 13 assists as a sophomore to 15 goals and 7 assists as a junior. And even though the Huskies played five fewer games this year than last, Gibbons stepped up her goal-scoring again, tallying 17 goals with four assists while leading Olean to a 10-2-1 record.
Freeman admits for Gibbons’ first two years “she was always in the shadow of Calista Heister.” Heister, a 2019 OHS graduate now playing at Virginia Tech, scored an astonishing 56 goals in 2018. But Gibbons said she learned a lot from playing next to Heister.
“I LOVED Calista when I played with her,” she said. “We also played (for club team Western New York) Flash together, not on the same team but we traveled up to Buffalo and we’d see each other. But on the field I loved playing with her. I just liked getting her the ball and we just played great together. She was definitely a role model to me, being young on the team.”
But Gibbons made her own name this season, and for her performance, Gibbons won the Times Herald’s Mary Neilon Award for the Big 30 Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Gibbons won the award out of a competitive field of nominees, including Bradford’s Maddi Cowburn, Ellicottvile’s Mandy Hurlburt and Fillmore’s Sophia Templeton. She is Olean’s third Big 30 Player of the Year in girls soccer, following Brandy Wangelin (co-winner, 2006) and inaugural co-winner Molly McKeown (2005).
THIS YEAR in particular, Gibbons felt the pressure to produce Olean’s offense. She moved from center-midfield, which she played previously for Olean and for Flash, to forward. There, she’d be the one finishing off goals, rather than setting them up.
“Lexi was the person that fed the balls to Calista for Calista to be as successful as she was,” Freeman said. “I think that Lexi never got the limelight on that because she was not in a striker position, I always had her as a center-mid. She’s always been a very strong center-mid and this past year, you could just see a difference in her because I finally put her in that striker position, which I truly think she is a striker versus a center-mid.
“In particular this year, her strength has improved, her speed has improved, I don’t know why that’s happening, her endurance this year was I think a little better than in years past.”
Gibbons embraced the challenge of a new position her senior year and also benefited from improving her fitness before the season.
“That was definitely a change,” she said, “not that I didn’t know how to play there, it was more like I was the one instead of getting the ball to the forwards, I was receiving the ball and I had that pressure of, ‘we’ve got to score,’ in the tough moments. If we’re down or we’re tied, I had that pressure on me. It wasn’t a bad pressure, it was just like we need a goal and I think that definitely opened up my scoring ability. Usually, I don’t score for my team up at Flash.
“At the start of the season, I was definitely running, working out, getting in shape just because if you’re in shape for your games, it makes the game go a lot better. You can play more. It’s just easier when you’re in shape. If you’re out of shape, you’re working harder than you have to.”
GIBBONS GAVE thanks to her Flash coaches, from Aaron Lines and Alex Sahlen to current coach Eric Dade, for helping her train year-round. Dade, in particular, has helped her keep up her skills since the high school season ended as she prepares to transition to Division I soccer. Last month, she signed a National Letter of Intent to play at East Tennessee State next fall.
Among Gibbons’ most impressive abilities, Freeman said, is her knack for getting through multiple defenders while keeping possession.
“She’s just always known the game. It’s natural to her,” he said. “I even asked her this year, ‘Lexi, how do you get by all these people?’ Because if you watch her play, she will have someone, two people on her, and she moves her body through the people first and then the ball just kind of moves with her foot from behind. She has this ability to get through people when she shouldn’t be able to get by them. They have her locked down, she’s totally straight up and down, and somehow she just pushes her body through and the ball, she has this nice little touch and control and the ball slides right through with her.”
Although Olean’s season ended sooner than Gibbons or her teammates may have liked, with a Class B1 quarterfinal loss to Depew, she said they “made the most” of the season they had.
“It was definitely different because of COVID, but we made the best out of it that we could,” she said. “I think we worked really hard as a team and we showed up at all our games. We showed up and we made the most of it.
“I think that it was nice that we were able to play. It made me feel like, thank God I could have my senior year because that’s what I always looked forward to (since I was) young on the team.”