Ellicottville Central School delivered its annual spring sports awards before graduation, as juniors Clayton Rowland and Logan Fredrickson won the Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards.
Rowland played football and basketball and was set to play baseball in the spring. In football, he played wide receiver and linebacker for an undefeated regular season Titans team, making the first-team Class D league all-stars on defense. He also made the first-team CCAA East II basketball all-stars, averaging a near-double double of 11.1 points and 9.5 rebounds for the league champion Eagles.
Fredrickson played soccer, competed for the alpine ski team and was set to run track and field. She won the NYSPHSAA giant slalom championship for the second consecutive year. She was also a first-team CCAA East soccer all-star at midfielder, scoring two goals with two assists for the league champions.
— In other awards, Wyatt Chudy and Evelyn Nuzzo were named Male and Female Heart and Hustle Award winners, respectively. Camryn Earley was the Eagles Most Improved Female Athlete, while Nik Logel and Jordan Grinols were co-winners of the Male Most Improved Athlete.
Adrian de Orbe and Brooke Eddy were the Male and Female Eagle Pride Award winners.
Jack Snyder earned the Dana Stark “Love of the Game” Award and Hayly Fredrickson won the Kristen Hintz “Heart of a Warrior” Award. Gabe Hauri earned the Bud Krause Football Award.