Franklinville native named SUNY Student Excellence award recipient

ALFRED — Katherine Frascella, of Franklinville, is one of two Alfred State College students to receive the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence (CASE).
Frascella and Hunter DeJonge, of Clifton Springs, were among the 135 students from across the state recently honored by SUNY in a virtual ceremony.
“Our students have sacrificed so much over the last 13 months,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that we mark the milestones and celebrate the brilliance, vision, resilience and community stewardship of SUNY’s best and brightest.”
Frascella, a nursing major, is the representative for the women’s cross-country team and track and field team for the Student Athletic Advisory Committee. She has participated in multiple service activities with this organization, including hat/glove drives, raising awareness of domestic abuse through Yards for Yeardley and helping with Alfred’s Special Olympics each year.
Frascella also helped with the SUNY’s Got Your Back movement on campus this year. She is a member of the Best Foot Forward movement on campus, the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the National Society for Leadership and Success.
“It is my great honor to present the Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence to these truly incredible students,” Malatras said. “Undeterred by the challenges of a once-in-a-generation health crisis, they have all overcome significant odds to pursue their academic passions, become campus and community leaders, help and inspire others and foster a better world for us all.”
The Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence was created in 1997 to recognize students who have best demonstrated, and have been recognized for, the integration of academic excellence with accomplishments in the areas of leadership, athletics, community service, creative and performing arts, campus involvement or career achievement. Diversity, equity, & inclusion; military service; perseverance; and special service in relation to COVID-19 were added for this year’s awards.
Each year, SUNY campus presidents establish a selection committee, which reviews the accomplishments of exemplary students. Nominees are then forwarded to the Chancellor’s Office for a second round of review. Finalists are then recommended to the Chancellor to become recipients of the award.