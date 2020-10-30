ALLEGANY — During the past several months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany who reside at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse haven’t been visible to area residents, but they have been busy raising money for charities and praying for the community.
Sister Mary Lou Lafferty, local minister for the congregation, said the Sisters have wanted to carry on the mission of the ministry “in the spirit of what has happened here … and everything that is happening in our world.
Lafferty said the Ministry expects to plan online and carefully planned holiday events and services with other local clergy, which will be announced at a later date.
“I would want the area to know that we can’t continue to do all that we have done because of our age, but we realise that the purpose is for the greater Olean/Allegany area and other people can continue to (carry out) what we have started,” she remarked. “So it’s like passing on the mission that carries them and some of the hospitality that we have. And (the Sisters) are most willing to do it.”
As for projects carried out by the Sisters, she said the congregation recently were able to raise $4,500 among themselves to contribute to local charities that included the Olean Food Pantry, the Warming House, Canticle Farm, Genesis House, the Cuba Cultural Center and the Buffalo Mission for Thanksgiving dinners.
“They give $650 to seven different places,” Lafferty stated. “This was out of their own money. I just want people to know that we’re still active in a very quiet way, but we’re always reaching out to the community.”
Lafferty said the Congregation has remained healthy through the pandemic due to strict measures followed by employees and the elderly Sisters that include the closure of the facility to the public.
She noted they have been able to be active and enjoy the outdoor area of the property this past summer, thanks to two gazebos and the Memory Garden.
“It’s because of our wonderful staff, too, they are very careful in their commitment and safety,” Lafferty added.
She said the Sisters have stayed connected with family members through Zoom or Facetime sessions. In addition, meetings with Sisters from other countries have been accomplished through international Zoom calls.