ST. BONAVENTURE — Tim Kenney was delighted.
For about a minute or two.
And then it was right back to work trying to figure out how to navigate what will surely go down as the most unique and challenging college basketball season with which he and the rest of the St. Bonaventure staff will be faced.
The Wednesday decision by the NCAA Division I council to set a season start date of Nov. 25 was a welcomed bit of news for the sixth-year Bona athletic director. But his happiness was more for the players, who, after much uncertainty, will (for now) get to suit up this winter after all.
“It was great,” Kenney said in a virtual press conference Thursday. “Not so much for (the administration) because, right away, now we’ve got to hurry up and figure it out. It was great, though, for the kids. Because they’ve been working their tail off, going through it and doing everything right to play, and now they know a start date.
“Psychologically for them, now there’s the light at the end of the tunnel, here it is. For us, we were excited because we can actually now put these (scheduling) things in motion and figure it out.”
The caveat, though, as he noted to the women’s team on Thursday morning, is that things could change in an instant, that the precariousness that has plagued this COVID-19 era continues to lurk around every corner. And it’s that same tenuous nature which has made for a tangible chaos in its next task: Trying to create a non-conference schedule within a very strict set of dates and parameters.
BONA, AFTER presumably having a close-to-completed slate over the summer, now has to “reset,” Kenney acknowledged.
It knows it can play up to nine non-league games, and must stage them between Nov. 25 and the targeted Atlantic 10 start date of Dec. 30. Its hope is to play a three-game multi-team event (the Paradise Jam or otherwise) and up to six “one-offs,” and has explored the potential of playing multiple games in a bubble-type setting.
The question is, how does it go about handling such a chore amid the myriad issues of travel restrictions, financial considerations and health concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic?
“What (we’ve) talked about is, what are the scenarios that work for us,” Kenney said. “We’ve come up with seven so far, and they’re a combination of individual games with the (multi-team event), and then what are some other options out there? … Organizations hosting kind of the bubble concept to get a number of games in over a short period of time.”
For Bona, expected to be a conference title contender this winter, there’s the added obstacle of the opponent, of attempting to safely hold a season during a global pandemic while also positioning a talented and battle-tested team for the postseason.
“There’s the financial side of it, because we’re all looking at reduced revenue,” Kenney acknowledged, “but there’s also the competitive side of it. We have an NCAA-caliber team. We’ve got to make sure it fits right from a competitive standpoint for our resume.
“And then the last part of it is timing. Can you actually pull that scenario off? We just got done putting the scenarios together, and now (scheduling coordinator Matt Pappano) has to fill in each scenario. Let’s come back, let’s put pluses and minuses, figure out which one works and go that way.”
THE UNSETTLED circumstances with which Bona is dealing are reflected in the uncertain status of the Paradise Jam, which was supposed to be one of the coups of the 2020-21 schedule.
Tournament organizers have announced only that the event must be relocated from the U.S. Virgin Islands and pushed to a later date. CBS’ Jon Rothstein reported Thursday night that the eight-team event will now be held in Washington, D.C. Bona, as of Thursday morning, wasn’t exactly sure if the games were going to be held at all.
Kenney’s also been in talks concerning the fate of the inaugural Atlantic 10/Mountain West challenge. As it stands, the Bonnies are scheduled to play at New Mexico, a state not currently on NY’s quarantine list.
But can an event of that geographical magnitude actually be pulled off? It’s among the many questions still staring back at both Bona and the league.
“THERE ARE a lot of moving parts that are going to play a role in this,” Kenney said. “These quarantine states, not only can we not go there and play because we’d have to quarantine for two weeks coming back … the other part is, teams from (those states) have to come in and quarantine for two weeks. So that’s going to take a lot of people off the table, and that’s a moving target because that keeps changing.”
Bona, for example, had been in touch with Furman for a non-league game, but couldn’t commit because it couldn’t make the assumption that South Carolina would be off the quarantine list in time.
“You don’t know,” Kenney emphasized. “So that’s going to limit some of the options. Believe me, when we’re talking scenarios, part of it is, can it be done? Do you have enough inventory of teams to play these games.”
Kenney said he hopes to know by Friday the official status of the Paradise Jam, and if it makes sense to remain in the field. Much of everything else remains up in the air. It’s all part of the scheduling “puzzle” they’re trying to put together.
“You can put another piece in there, take that out,” he said. “(This) changes the financial side, but it also might change the pluses and minuses that make it work or not work. We’ve kind of got a lot of them on the plate right now, and we’ll have some limitations, and that’s been the case with the Mountain West (event).
“Is it worth it to keep going forward with this, when for both sides, it might make more sense to say, ‘let’s postpone it.’ It hasn’t been official or anything, just discussions right now.”
