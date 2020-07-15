ST. BONAVENTURE — With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, collegiate sports in America may never be the same. The way they operate in the 2020-21 season (if there is one) will very likely be different than in the past.
Jesse Fleming is well aware of the situation that clouds not only him but men’s and women’s basketball coaches around the country.
“At least we’re a winter sport for now,” the fifth-year St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach said recently. “I can’t even imagine what fall coaches are going through as it inches closer and closer. I try not to be pessimistic about it but it’s unprecedented times.”
FLEMING has held weekly Zoom meetings with his fellow coaches and players, a system that just about every collegiate program has undertaken over the last few months. By now the entire team would have been on campus for summer sessions taking classes and conducting workouts in preparation for the season. Now that’s all online, though it can be beneficial despite the players being all around the country.
“(The meetings) usually go for a while,” Fleming said. “The last month, we pick two players every week to run the meeting, teach them to be leaders a little bit more. Engage in dialogue with their teammates, team building, review what we went over basketball-wise the week before. Learn about each a little more, build some leadership muscles.”
Players are slated to be back July 25 as outlined in St. Bonaventure’s return-to-campus plan but that could change in an instant.
“It’s a lot different,” Fleming said. “It’s like it was 10-15 years ago when kids didn’t come to school in the summer. The culture has all changed about that and it’s a little disconcerting for us. It’s a different deal.”
SINCE its last game March 3 against Massachusetts, the team has lost Amanda Oliver, Dajah Logan and Claudia Del Moral to graduation, and Olivia Tucker, who has left the program. But an influx of talent will join the Bonnies this season, with transfers Tori Harris, I’yanna Lops and Star Fitzgerald-Greer along with freshmen Morgan Gentile and Maddie Dziezgowski set to join the team.
“We tried to get longer, bigger; you look at the numbers we really got beat up on the boards,” Fleming said in aiming to improve a minus-6 rebounding margin from last year. “We had to commit too much help into the post. We’re hoping to play Tori at (small forward) and put a 6-foot wing out there. Tori is a really good player and we expect a ton out of her. She’s a scorer and that will be her job. She’s a very different player than we’ve had the last two years, a very different skill set. Star can be a 6-foot-3 (power forward), Emily (Calabrese) is a little smaller as a (center) but with a ton of experience. That was really the goal. Maddie and Morgan are both skilled multi-positional kids.
“We’ve got a couple talented but smaller guards, and experienced but undersized big kids. We looked at what complements that core. We’ve been a little too small at times, and I feel better about that complementary length around some really talented but smaller in stature guards. There were times that we weren’t able to take advantage of an opportunity because of our size. Where were we deficient? I feel the players have really filled in the gaps of our deficiencies and will hopefully put everybody into a role where they can be successful.”
IN ADDITION to the new players who are set to hit the court, there is also a core of returners looking to improve upon the team’s 7-23 record last season. Guard Asianae Johnson started all 30 games as a sophomore and averaged better than 12 points per game. Junior guard Deja Francis averaged nine. Sophomore guard Olivia Brown, a two-time A-10 Rookie of the Week last season, averaged seven points. Calabrese, a senior forward, scored nearly eight points with six rebounds per game last season. Senior guard Jurnee President averaged seven points while playing nearly 31 minutes a game.
“All those kids probably were asked to play 5-7 minutes a game too much of what was healthy for them to play,” Fleming said. “Maybe I’m being too optimistic but I’m envisioning an eight or nine rotation that can be a little bit more consistent and not relying on having people play above their abilities. Getting into players having defined roles, that’s where we’ve had success in the past. I’ve had to ask young kids to do a little bit too much. It’s nice to think that Maddie and Morgan will have to come in and compete their tails off to play where in the last couple years freshmen have come in and played because we needed a spot. We’re pretty deep, there’s probably eight kids who can play (at forward), it’s now finding the right rotation.”
Fleming is excited about what that group can bring, and some of it stems from what the team has done in its online chats, be it basketball or life-related.
“We’re ahead a little bit more basketball-wise than we’ve been in the past,” Fleming said. “Usually you’re just doing individual workouts but now we’re more focused on offense and defense. I’m going to guess we’re probably a little bit ahead big picture-wise. I don’t know if that’s a good side benefit when they’re not getting the on-court stuff but we’re trying to make lemonade out of lemons.”
