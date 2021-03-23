BELMONT — Raylynn Ryan posted seven aces and 10 assists and the Fillmore girls volleyball team withstood an increased push from Genesee Valley/Belfast for a 3-0 sweep in Allegany County action Tuesday.
Emma Cole notched six kills, two aces and two blocks while Jadyn Mucher chipped in two kills and four aces for the Eagles. Fillmore cruised to a 25-14 win in the opener before taking Game 2, 25-19, and pulling out a 30-28 barnburner in Game 3.
Addison Herring had six assists and three aces while Katlyn Sadler and Tori Babbitt (2 blocks) each had four kills for the Jaguars (1-1).
“We got better as we went,” GV/B coach Darren Bradt said. “I think we came out a little nervous — they have a big middle hitter. But we got better and we learned a lot about how well we can actually play.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Houghton 3, Hinsdale 0HOUGHTON — Jessica Prentice racked up 12 aces with four kills to power Houghton to a season-opening 25-5, 25-16, 25-8 sweep.
Emily Tankey added seve aces and three kills for the Panthers.
For Hinsdale, Lindsey Veno totaled eight digs and five kills, Larissa Kirtz had 10 digs and Kendall Tucker chipped in five digs.
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Cuba-Rushford 1
BOLIVAR — Jianna Nix piled up 13 kills and five aces and Bolivar-Richburg shook off a first-set loss for a hard-fought 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 triumph.
Kaitlyn Graves recorded 20 assists, Brena Walp had eight kills and three aces and Haley Mascho contributed nine aces as B-R took down the perennial league champs in its season-opener.
“Both teams definitely came to play,” B-R coach Demi Elliott said. “You can tell, both were pumped and ready to go. And both teams really played their hearts out. I’m really proud of my team — I don’t know the last time we beat Cuba-Rushford.”
For the Rebels, Meghan O’Keefe had three aces, eight kills and two digs, Quincy Tyler logged 21 assists and Brianna Green had four aces, five kills and four digs.