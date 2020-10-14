(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a six-part series previewing the fall sports teams in the Big 30. Today: Allegany County boys soccer.)
FILLMORE — Jamie Mullen has had plenty of success over his 30 seasons as coach of the Fillmore boys soccer team.
Last season was no exception, as the Eagles went 19-2-1, eventually losing in the New York State Class D semifinals.
Mullen lost five seniors from a year ago, but returns a group of experienced players who have competed on one of the state’s biggest stages.
“I think we have the potential to be a better team than last year, and honestly, I wouldn’t have said that a week ago,” said Mullen, who’s guided five teams to the NYS Final Four and won 432 games across 29 seasons, an average of 15 per year. “Each kid has taken on a personal responsibility to improve (himself). There just doesn’t seem to be any ego on the team.”
The Eagles were 3-0 through Tuesday after beating Belfast, Genesee Valley and Bolivar-Richburg by a combined score of 19-2.
Fillmore features four seniors, including forward Mason Cool, who played a key role in the team’s 2019 run.
“(Cool) does all the hard work all around the field,” Mullen said. “He’s the guy who takes the biggest hits in the middle of the field and has the ball at his feet most often. The offense is designed to use him, so he’s been very effective for us.”
Senior goalkeeper Dylan Valentine also returns from last year’s final four team, as do senior midfielders Isaiah Voss and Zach Herring.
“YOUR SENIORS are so important to your team,” Mullen said. “(Valentine) has all kinds of potential. I think he’s a guy that is going to come up big for us as the season goes along.”
Voss had scored four goals so far this year, while sophomore forward Mitchell Ward had paced the team with eight goals.
Freshman forward Zach Sisson had burst onto the scene for the Eagles, scoring three goals on the young season thus far.
“He has come out of nowhere,” Mullen said. “He’s played like a maniac. It’s been a real boost for our team.”
Mullen said that apart from the success, his team has been grateful to even be on the field.
“We’re trying to have a healthy respect for the severity of the issue,” he said. “There is certainly a sense of respect for how things could change in a second.”
THERE IS still doubt over what the Section 5 soccer postseason will look like, and until that changes, the Eagles won’t look too far ahead in their schedule.
“Normally, we’d have our sights on a standard sectional run and maybe think about a repeat to states,” Mullen said. “We’re just having such a good time, even in practice, and there’s a sense of appreciation for the opportunity to be out on the field together.”
Mullen credited his coaching staff for the perennial success of the program, especially assistant coach Mike Witkowski, who has coached at Fillmore for over 30 years.
“No one has a coach with that kind of loyalty,” Mullen said of Witkowski. “It’s no secret that Fillmore is a soccer town, and there are so many people that contribute to that in different ways. It’s just a matter of everyone doing their part.”
As Mullen said, the Eagles don’t take years off.
“Every year, I expect that we’ll be in the hunt,” he said. “That’s a testimony to how much this town cares about its kids and its soccer.”
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 boys soccer teams in Allegany County:
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLE
Coach: Wade Cook (2nd year, 7-8-2; 1 year at Andover)
League: Allegany Co. Division II
2019 record/postseason: 7-8-2; Hinsdale (L, 1-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round)
Roster: Spencer Cook (sr., F), Colby Gaines (sr., GK), Byrce Perry (sr., D), Tommy Thorpe (sr., F), Chris Walker (sr., MF), Kayden Zangerle (sr., D), Dylan Acor (jr., D), Cormac Brown (jr., MF), Jayden Dix (jr., D), Luke Erdmann (jr., GK), Carson Frungillo (jr., MF), Evan Green (jr., D), Ethan Lewis (jr., D), Hayden Niedermaier (jr., MF), Conner Phillips (jr., F), Zachary Rizzo (jr., MF), Justin Waters (jr., MF), Richie York (jr., D), Landon Cook (so., F), CJ Estep (so., F), Kendall Hoffer (so., MF), Will Kent (so., MF), Greg Riley (so., F)
BELFAST
Coach: Mark Sullivan (12th year, 124-52-8)
League: Allegany Co. Division II
2019 record/postseason: 12-6-2; Whitesville (W, 6-2, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round), Houghton (W, 4-2, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal), Northstar Christian (W, 1-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal), Scio (L, 4-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 final)
Roster: Steven Buchholz (sr., D), Jason Drozdowski (sr., F), Nick Ellision (sr., F), Chris Fuller (sr., D), Melvin Hamer (sr., F), Devin Harriger (sr., GK), Christian Lopez (sr., MF), Stephen Struckmann (sr., GK), Chase Sadler (sr., F), Max Miller (jr., D), Matt Weaver (jr., F), Daemon Cobb (so., MF), Justin Hill (so., F), Connor Hull (so., D), Stiven Lopez (so., MF), Logan Lopez (so., D), Connor Stork (so., D), Carter Stout (so., D), Canaan Sullivan (so., D), Matt Cater (fr., F), Owen Heaney (fr., D), Sean Mahon (fr., F), Chris Weaver (fr., F)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Mike Zilker (14th year, 42-125-7)
League: Allegany Co. Division I
2019 record/postseason: 4-13; Bloomfield (L, 6-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round)
Roster: David Baldwin (so., D), Dom Baldwin (sr., MF), Logan Bess (sr., D), Jadon Bromley (so., MF), Landon Danaher (jr., MF), Brayden Day (sr., D), Ryder Easton (so., MF), Jason Greeson (sr., F), Maliky Hall (jr., MF), Wayne Karnuth (sr., GK), Wyatt Karnuth (jr., MF), Noah Martin (so., D), Mark Pangburn (sr., MF), Logan Pforter (so., MF), Evan Pinney (so., MF), Jarrod Polk (jr., F), Hunter Stuck (jr., D), Jaeger Turybury (so., D), Ian Unfus (so., F), Parker Worth (so., MF)
From the coach: “This team is an exciting challenge for me. It is the first sports season after a crazy spring. This team is excited to be able to play and they are willing to work. I’m excited to see where this team can go. We have a lot of kids returning, and we have a lot of new faces. I’m excited to see them mesh well together and see what can become of a grateful opportunity. This group of boys is going to bring a new level of competitiveness, excitement and fun.”
CUBA-RUSHFORD
Coach: Nicholas Perillo (5th year, 30-30-5)
League: Allegany Co. Division I
2019 record/postseason: 6-9; Holley (L, 2-1, Sec. 5 Class C1 first round)
Roster: Ethan Rix (sr.), Caden Granger (sr., F), Hunter Williams (sr.), Landon Wight (sr.), Logan Lewis (jr., D), Brayden Lavery (jr.), Nathaniel Cole (jr.), Austin Clement (jr., D), Austin Pinney (jr., D), Hunter Rix (jr.), Jarrett Campbell (jr., GK), Chandler Wirth (jr.), Grant Perrigo (so.), Maddox Keller (so.), Jacob Smith (so.), Caden Joy (so.), Jack Frank (so.), Lucas Boutwell (so.), Preston Bilotta (so.), William Adams (so.), Jayson Armstrong (so.), Kaden Bell (fr.), Braeden Wight (fr.), Tanner Lewis (fr.), Luke Brooks (fr.), Sebastian Saulter (fr.)
From the coach: “This is the first year we will be able to have students play football and soccer in the same school year so our roster is bigger than usual, which is very exciting. It adds an element of competition to every practice that I love to see. We have a lot of work to do, but a good core of senior leaders that can help lead the way in Landon Wight, Caden Granger, Ethan Rix and Hunter Williams.”
FILLMORE
Coach: Jamie Mullen (30th year, 432-94-42)
League: Allegany County Division I
2019 record/postseason: 19-2-1; Arkport/Canaseraga (W, 4-2, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal), Kendall (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinal), Avoca (W, 2-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 final), Scio (W, 2-1, Sec. 5 Class D state qualifier), North Collins (W, 3-0, Class D Far West Regional), Marathon (L, 3-0, NYS Class D semifinal)
Roster: Mason Cool (sr., F), Zach Herring (sr., MF), Dylan Valentine (sr., GK), Isaiah Voss (sr., MF), Graham Cahill (jr., D), Alex Ellsworth (jr., F), Isaac Hatch (jr., D), Matt Hatch (jr., MF), Lucas Hersee (jr., D), Matt Majoris (jr., D), Carter Sisson (jr., F), Brian Ashton (so., D), Luke Colombo (so., GK), Jack Cool (so., MF), Zach Sisson (so., F), Aiden Wagner (so., MF), Mitchell Ward (so., F), Damon Wood (so., MF), Brett Zubikowski (so., D), Layton Sanasith (fr., MF), Even Schilke (fr., MF), Noah Strickland (fr., D)
FRIENDSHIP
Coach: Brad Gertis (6th year, 35-65-2)
League: Allegany Co. Division II
2019 record/postseason: 3-13-1; Prattsburgh (L, 11-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round)
Roster: Dekota Stewart (sr., F/GK), Atlin Moore (sr., MF), Pehyton Moore (sr., MF), Jacob Golden (jr., D), Joey Bednez (jr., D), Garrett Miller (so., F/MF), Cooper Hosley (so., D), Cameron Blouvet (so., MF/D), Devon Ross (so., MF/D), Hunter Hill (so., D/GK), Taylor Moore (so., F/MF), DJ Yarbrough (so., MF/GK)
From the coach: “We have a lot of talent, but are very young and have small numbers. Hopefully our senior leadership will help get the younger guys up to speed quickly.”
GENESEE VALLEY
Coach: Ryan McKnight (3rd year, 14-20-1)
League: Allegany Co. Division 1
2019 record/postseason: 6-11; Arkport/Canaseraga (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D1 first round)
Roster: Devin Cline (sr., D), Riley Gordon (sr., MF), Keegan McKnight (sr., GK), Cody Platt (sr., D), William Scholes (sr., F), Kegin Sweet (sr., MF), Riley Szymkowiak (sr., MF), Christian Tuttle (sr., MF), Simon Whitney (sr., F), Jason Becker (jr., D), Austin Murphy (jr., MF), Trent Scott (jr., MF), Morgan Torrey (jr., MF), Joseph Ward (jr., MF), Zach Bourne (so., F), Killian McKnight (so., D), Thia Norasethaporn (so., D), Luke Snyder (so., F)
HINSDALE
Coach: Devin Kinney (2nd year, 5-13)
League: Allegany County Division II
2019 record/postseason: 5-13; Andover (W, 1-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round), Northstar Christian (L, 4-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Nathan Armstrong (sr., F), Ty Cummins (sr., D), Ethan Cashimere (jr., GK), Sam Cashimere (jr., D), Parker Cummins (jr., D), Brandon Hayman (jr., F), Isaac Howell (jr., MF), Haiden Moran (jr., F), Tucker Schwartz (jr., F), Austin White (so., F), Damion Brown (so., F), Dakota Neamon (so., F), Noah Easterly (so., F), Steven Hayman (so., F), Cody Barton (fr., MF), Brad Bergstrom (fr., MF), Jacob Elliott (fr., MF), Caden Miller (fr., MF), Henry Schwartz (fr., MF), Eric Showers (fr., F)
HOUGHTON
Coach: Jeff Prentice (3rd year, 20-9-3)
League: Allegany Co. Division II
2019 record/postseason: 10-4-2; Belfast (L, 4-2, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Simon Sardina (sr.), Hoang Tran (sr.), Diko Diko (sr.), Ronnie Kuan (sr.), Malachi DeGolyer (jr.), Chris Habecker (jr.), Anna Huizenga (jr.), Warren Torraca (jr.), Duy Le (jr.), Levi Martino (so.), Jessica Prentice (so.), Ernie Lipscomb (so.), Henry Sardina (fr.), Ava Harrison (fr.), Angelo Young (fr.), Jack Prentice (8th)
From the coach: “We have the ability to have a balanced attack. Our all-county goalkeeper Chris Habecker will need to have another outstanding season with a younger defense in front of him. We are fairly young, and I expect a lot of improvement as the season progresses. We will also need a healthy season, as we are not as deep as we have been in the past.”
SCIO
Coach: Dillon McFall (2nd year, 17-3)
League: Allegany Co. Division II
2019 record/postseason: 17-3; Mount Morris (W, 3-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal), Prattsburgh (W, 2-1, Sec. 5 D2 semifinal), Belfast (W, 4-1, Sec. 5 Class D1 final), Fillmore (L, 2-1, Sec. 5 Class D state qualifier)
Roster: Cory Bolzan (sr., GK), Cam Loucks (sr., MF), Trentin White (sr., F), Jessie Cook (jr., MF), Cory Field (jr., F), Nate Ford (jr., MF), Ashton Jennings (jr., F), Jude Marion (jr., MF), Carter Silsby (jr., D), Jaxson Warboys (jr., D), Ayden Faulkner (so., F), Chase Kinnicut (so., MF), Brenden Loucks (so., MF), Max Morris (so., MF), Jordan White (so., MF), Frankie White (so., MF), Jon Witt (so., D)
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Matthew Buckley (2nd year, 4-10-3)
League: Allegany Co. Div. I
2019 record/postseason: 4-10-3; Wayland-Cohocton (L, 1-0, Sec. 5 Class B2 first round)
Roster: Quin Heaney (sr., MF), Nathan Jefferds (sr., MF), Liam McKinley (sr., D), Alex Ordiway (sr., MF), Dominic Sawyer (sr., F), Sam Schmidt (sr., MF), Jacob Schrlau (sr., D), Matthew Bitlel (jr., D), Ryan Carlton (jr., MF), Dylan Day (jr., MF), Alex Perkins (jr., GK), Keaton Sharpe (jr., D), Asher Billings (so., D), Quentin Case (so., D), Cody Costello (so., MF), Gavan Dickerson (so., D), Logan Dunbar (so., GK), Riley Graves (so., D), Kavan O’Grady (so., MF), Aidan Riley (so., F), Ethan Bailey (fr., F), Cooper Brockway (fr., MF)