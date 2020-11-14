FILLMORE — The similarities, on paper anyway, were uncanny.
In two regular-season contests with division rival Genesee Valley, the Fillmore boys soccer team outshot the Jaguars by a 2-to-1 margin (13-6, 9-4) and held a decided advantage in corner kicks (6-2, 7-4) en route to victories of 4-0 and 3-0.
Additionally, sophomore forward Mitchell Ward notched a pair of goals in both.
And so it was in their playoff rematch on Friday night.
Ward found the back of the net twice again, including staking the Eagles to a 1-0 first-half lead, and the top-seeded Eagles turned in another dominant statistical performance while dispatching the Jaguars, 3-0, in a Section 5 Class D1 quarterfinal on Friday night.
Fillmore, in search of a second-straight sectional title after last year’s run to the New York State Final Four, will host No. 4 Arkport/Canaseraga in Monday’s semifinals. Genesee Valley, following a three-game win streak to close the regular season, had its campaign end at 4-6-2.
Ward tallied off a Brent Zubikowski feed as Fillmore took a 1-0 lead into the break. Zach Herring later gave the Eagles a 2-0 cushion before Ward scored again to put the game away. Fillmore finished with a staggering 21-2 edge in shots and eight corners to the Jaguars’ one.
Dylan Valentine needed two saves to preserve the shutout, his ninth of the season and fourth in a row, as Fillmore remained unbeaten at 13-0. Keegan McKnight piled up 19 saves for No. 8 Genesee Valley.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS Northstar Christian 4, Andover/Whitesville 2
ANDOVER — Spencer Cook recorded both goals, his 11th and 12th of the year, one on either side of halftime, as Andover/Whitesville fell in its playoff opener.
Fifth-seeded Northstar Christian (4-6) will meet No. 1 Belfast in Monday’s semifinals. The fourth-seeded Panthers ended the year at 4-6-1.
Jasper-Troupsburg 3, Friendship 0
JASPER — Brennan Waters, Tyler Flint and Cayden Lawson all found the back of the net to key Jasper-Troupsburg.
Waters tallied off a Thomas Flint pass to give J-T a 1-0 lead at the break while Tyler Flint and Lawson both notched second-half goals to help put the game away. The No. 2 Wildcats (6-4) will host No. 6 Scio (2-6-4) in Monday’s semifinals. The Tigers advanced after an uncontested quarterfinal matchup with third-seeded Avoca/Prattsburgh.
Seventh-seeded Friendship had its season end at 1-11.