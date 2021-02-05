OLEAN — Common Council President John Crawford started a Facebook page Tuesday afternoon after learning of Siemens Energy’s decision to shut its Olean manufacturing facility, eliminating 500 jobs.
By midday Thursday, the page — Save Olean’s Siemens/ Dresser Rand — had 974 members.
One of his first posts detailing the decision included telephone numbers of state and federal elected officials to contact to express concern over the job loss. He ended the post with #All4Olean.
Crawford, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, formerly worked at the Olean plant. His grandfather worked for Clark Brothers, an earlier owner of the plant.
The reason for the Facebook page was to give people a place where they can support one another — “especially the number of families who will be affected by this business decision,” Crawford said. “I’m hoping for a place to collaborate, brainstorm and pull together ideas,” he told the Times Herald in an interview.
“I am reaching out to top state and federal officials,” Crawford said. “What we need is for the big guns to step up to the plate and either offer some incentives to try to make Siemens more profitable, or, if the die is cast, to find a new tenant for the facility.”
Siemens’ response to the worldwide slump in the price of oil and natural gas is to close manufacturing at the Olean facility and eliminate 500 jobs that pay $50,000 a year or better, Crawford said, while keeping under 400 working in engineering, research and development, and project management.
“That is a $25 million impact to the local economy. It’s an absolute catastrophe. The more we can come together and support each other and collaborate the better.”
Crawford said he has also reached out to Amazon.
“They are looking for sites,” he said. “There’s a massive facility here.”
The three largest buildings on the 88-acre site are 450,000 square feet, 310,000 square feet and 86,000 square feet. It has a full market value of $6.9 million and last year paid about $330,000 in property taxes — $160,000 to the Olean City School District, $91,000 to the city and $79,000 to the county.
Crawford acknowledged that Amazon wages aren’t Siemens Energy union wages for machinists and welders — some over $25 an hour, compared to $15 an hour starting salary at Amazon.
“They are going to keep some of the research and engineering, but for how long?” Crawford said. “It is a punch in the gut. We were all blindsided. At the end of the day, the powers are in Germany. The handwriting was on the wall the minute they sold it to a company in Germany. People in the company don’t know how vital the plant is to our city.”
Crawford said he’s not looking to place blame with the Facebook page. “We need to put our big boy pants on and network. There are lots of wealthy former Dresser-Rand officials. I’m trying to broker some interest in our facility. I’m trying to act as a facilitator. We’ve got 18 months, let’s not wait until the last 18 days.”
Crawford said the gut punch comes at a time when the city “was on such a good revitalization path.
“We need to listen to each other and talk about the possibility of retrofitting the facility for another industry — possibly windmills or solar.”
Now, he said, “It’s time to pivot. If other potential tenants or owners see a passionate community, it might spark some interest.”
Crawford said he’s trying to use the Facebook page as a forum to try and solve the greatest problem Olean has faced in the last 50 years.”
City officials are expected to announce the creation of a task force to address the Siemens closure of its manufacturing here.
“I can’t believe they’d just mothball the multi-million plant,” Crawford said. The Facebook page is a place to have some productive ideas and conversation. “We need to bring positive energy and ideas. We need to be recruiting some new employers. We need a big one.”
In addition, Crawford said local officials should be reaching out to remaining businesses to see what they need. “We need to reach out before someone else has to pack up. We need to have a crisis plan here.”