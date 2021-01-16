ST. BONAVENTURE — What an awful time to be at Bills or St. Bonaventure men’s basketball fan.
Covid-19 has been especially cruel to Southern Tier sports junkies.
Here are the Bills, off a 13-3 regular season which is in a three-way tie for the best record in franchise history, about to play for a berth in the American Football Conference Championship Game tonight against Baltimore in Orchard Park.
Buffalo is 8-1 at Bills Stadium this season, including last Saturday’s 27-24 wild-card playoff win over Indianapolis. But it’s only been the last two home games that a minuscule crowd of 6,772 in a facility that holds 73,967 has been allowed inside, courtesy of the coronavirus protocols.
Of the Bills’ eight road games, a limited number of fans were allowed only in Miami, Tennessee and Denver.
Of all years, this team that’s two wins from a fifth Super Bowl appearance has performed in virtual live anonymity after a stretch of 17 years disappointing the home faithful who anguished through the drought in person.
Now they have a season in which their patience is rewarded and …
THEN THERE are the Bonnies.
This was supposed to be their year … and it might well be.
With four returning junior starters from a 19-12 season which ended before the Atlantic 10 Tournament — guards Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch, Jaren Holmes and center/forward Osun Osunniyi — and two key junior guard transfers, Jalen Adaway (Miami, O.) and Anthony Roberts (Kent. St.), these Bonnies are deep and experienced (nine juniors in all) their only personnel flaw a mere two players over 6-foot-5.
Sure enough, the Bonnies are off to a 6-1 start, their best since 2014-15, and at 4-1, tied for their best record after five A-10 games. But that’s also been affected by the coronavirus as six scheduled non-conference games were wiped out by the pandemic and a seventh, against conference foe George Washington, is awaiting rescheduling.
Three of those games, including the pending GW matchup, were set for the Reilly Center which has sat empty through a trio of victories thanks to Covid-19.
These days, the RC is populated only by players, coaches, support staff, statistics people, security personnel and media.
AND THAT brings us to last night’s 62-48 home victory over Duquesne.
For many Bonnie fans, it was their first chance to see the team as it was nationally-televised on ESPN2.
Oh, other SBU games have been telecast, but only a small percentage of the faithful have access to ESPN+ or any of the streaming services.
But there was an element of the surreal even for the ESPN2 broadcast aside from seeing a virtually empty Reilly Center.
Oh, the cameras, video truck and its staff were there, but play-by-play man Mike Corey was calling the game from his home and analyst Seth Greenberg was working from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Conn.
It’s an odd concept even though Gary Nease, Voice of the Bonnies, and color man Don Scholla are doing road games off TV from the WPIG studios in Allegany.
AND AS much as coach Mark Schmidt enjoyed the win, he admitted there was a key element missing from last night’s telecast.
“When you’re on national television, you really want to sell your program ... sell your school … sell what St. Bonaventure is all about,” he said. “When people don’t see the Reilly Center like it usually is … it’s disappointing … it’s frustrating.
“This would have been the hottest ticket in town, Friday night at the Reilly Center, it doesn’t get any better than that. You feel bad for the community ... the students ... you feel bad for the players. It’s just the way it is.”
But he quickly added, “I’m just glad we’re playing games, I look at it from that standpoint … at least we’re playing. But this is an opportunity to sell our school and how important basketball is to the University and the community and for us to be on national television and have 5,000 people here and (viewers) realize ‘Wow, there’s something going on in Olean.’ And we don’t have the opportunity to sell that.
“But, it is what it is, and hopefully this gets over soon and we get back to the Reilly Center being the Reilly Center.”
