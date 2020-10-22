Clayton Rowland dribbled down the left-hand side, maneuvered along the end line and fired a shot with such force, the ball went through the goalkeeper’s awaiting hands and into the net.
The goal, the first of his varsity career, was notable for its impact.
It came with just two minutes remaining, serving as the dramatic game-winner in the Ellicottville boys soccer team’s 3-2 non-league triumph over Class B1 Springville/West Valley on Monday night. It also pushed the Eagles to 4-2-1 just past the halfway point of their COVID-19-shortened season.
It was also, however, significant for another reason.
This, you might say, was the moment Rowland completed his transformation from football all-star to contributing soccer player.
IN THIS topsy-turvy era for local athletics, with football and volleyball being halted for the year, but soccer being allowed to proceed, handfuls of kids have pressed pause on the former two sports and taken to the soccer pitch, if for nothing more than to stay active during the fall campaign. Perhaps nowhere in the Big 30 has that circumstantial shift been felt more than at Ellicottville.
The girls soccer team has benefited from the addition of Jenna Hadley, normally an outside hitter for the volleyball squad, who’s faring splendidly as a first-year goalkeeper, having already logged four shutouts while helping the Eagles to a 7-0 start. The boys, meanwhile, had four football players come out, including Rowland and Wyatt Chudy, both of whom were Section 6 Class D First Team all-stars last fall.
And while that quartet waits patiently for its chance at a spring grid season, they’ve become quality additions to the Ellicottville soccer program.
“We’ve added a couple more good athletes to our squad,” Eagles coach Matt Finn acknowledged. “But they’re becoming more than just good athletes on the field, they’re becoming good soccer players.
“I was talking to JJ McIntosh, the Portville coach, after our game last week (a 3-2 Ellicottville victory), and he said it, ‘these are more than just guys out there, you can see they know what they’re doing.’ I’m like, ‘yeah, it’s just amazing how quickly they’ve been able to pick it up.’”
Upon trading in their Franklinville/Ellicottville football jerseys for maroon and white soccer kits, Finn had a message for his new additions:
“I told them, ‘you’re not football players anymore, you’re soccer players,’” he said with a laugh. “There’s always been that thing, football-soccer, so now you’re just new soccer players, you’re just with us now.”
AND THOSE kids have embraced this unexpected opportunity.
Rowland and Chudy, each of whom made last year’s Class D all-star team at linebacker, now start for Finn at midfield and defense, respectively. Logan Grinols and Ryan DeKay have been big off the bench, with the former notching two goals and the latter netting the Eagles’ first marker in that 3-2 win over Portville.
Together, they’ve made an already-solid Ellicottville team (the Eagles were already returning second-leading scorers Mitchell Azcarate and Bryce Butler and starting goalkeeper Jamison Caldwell from a group that went 9-10 last year) even better: Ellicottville (now 3-0-1 league) currently sits first, just ahead of Portville (4-1-0), in the CCAA Division III East standings and hopes to push for both a league and sectional title this fall.
“Prior to knowing anything, we were like, alright, we’ve got a couple things that would really solidify the team if we could find somebody to maybe fill this role or fill this spot,” Finn recalled, “then everything that shook out, these boys kind of fit in some of those spots we were looking for and they just filled them out pretty seamlessly and it was like, ‘okay, well that worked out well.’”
A MONTH into the season, those new players have experienced a range of emotions.
Initially, they, of course, were disappointed by the news that their football campaign was first delayed, then pushed to the spring.
This was a group that helped the Titans go unbeaten (7-0) in the regular season en route to a Class D regular season title last year before falling to Clymer/Sherman/Panama in the sectional title game. With some of that core returning, including Rowland, Chudy and Big 30 Player of the Year Logan Frank, F/E had (and still has) aspirations of returning to the championship contest this fall.
Now, though, they’re happy merely to be part of a team again, for the chance to re-enter the competitive realm, no matter which form that came in.
“We had Senior Night recently, it was our first home game, and the boys get to write something about it,” Finn pointed out. “They’re new to soccer, so they don’t have any senior memories, but a few of them wrote, ‘thank you for letting us be part of it. Thank you for accepting us and letting us be part of the team. Since we couldn’t do anything this year, we’re just very happy to be doing this, and thanks for allowing us to be part of something.’”
