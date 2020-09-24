ST. MARYS, Pa. — Gabby Weisner and Haley Baron each had six kills to lead Elk County Catholic to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 sweep over Otto-Eldred on Wednesday in a Pennsylvania non-league high school volleyball match.
Weisner added seven aces to her performance. Maddie Marzzulo finished with four kills and two blocks for the Crusaders. Moira Stanisch finished with 19 assists, three aces and two kills. Tami Geci had a team-high 22 digs.
“Very proud of the girls tonight,” Elk County Catholic coach Diane Gies said. “Our passing starting off tonight was a little rocky but they adjusted and were able to fix it and get our offense going. I’m seeing them evolve as players each week as a team and at their positions and that is great to see as their confidence builds.”
Galeton 3, Bradford 1
BRADFORD, Pa. — Galeton proved to be too much for Bradford in the Owls’ 25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16 loss at home to the Tigers.
Alex Asp tallied six kills and three blocks for Bradford (1-2), while Alix Ordiway led the team with eight kills. Lydia Sarnoski added three kills, while Jessica Fox supplied 16 assists and four aces.
“It was a tough match. We just instituted a new offense this week, so I’m proud we stuck to it and really were trying our hardest to get through that,” said BAHS coach Steven Daniels. “It’s not easy in volleyball to on-the-fly put new things in, but the girls were ready for it. And hats off to Galeton. They served hard and their middles swung hard all night.”
Bradford returns to action tonight against St. Marys.