Finding himself on the job market in a competitive field, Tyler Dunne did what he might have done under center at Ellicottville Central School decades ago:
He went long.
In a play on the former ECS quarterback’s propensity to write lengthy, in-depth football features, he named his own startup newsletter: Go Long with Tyler Dunne.
Go Long debuted last week in the latest career shift for Dunne, who covered the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills for newspapers (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Buffalo News) before joining Bleacher Report as a national NFL feature writer.
Dunne faced a career decision after Bleacher Report shut down its B/R Mag longform sportswriting arm in August, just before the NFL season. So without an outlet to write for, Dunne did what a confident athlete might do in free agency: he bet on himself.
After a decade covering the NFL, Dunne felt he had the contacts to establish an independent outlet based on his unique football coverage.
“I REACHED the point where I felt pretty confident that if I were to go, go solo,” Dunne said on Sunday while watching football in his basement, “I’d have a big enough rolodex to make it work and I really feel confident in the subscription model, where you’re not relying on advertising and you’re not relying on corporate overlords and you’re not necessarily pandering to a base or a certain specific niche group of people. You’re your own boss, which is really appealing too. So I just kind of added it all up and I was like, ‘You know what, it’s the perfect time to go this route.’”
As his own boss, Dunne can set his own hours, which he considers a priority as he and his wife Gina have a 1-year-old daughter growing up in Boston, N.Y.
With no advertising on Go Long’s Substack platform, Dunne’s revenue will be entirely subscription-based, at either $7 monthly or $70 annually. For that fee, he said, readers can expect multiple posts per week, including the signature “Friday Feature,” a “Go Long Q&A” story, a Monday reaction and analysis piece called “The Thread” and another “wild card” day. For the first few weeks, Dunne said, the stories will be free with an email login before ultimately going behind the paywall, giving readers a chance to see what to expect.
So, as a journalist, Dunne channeled the “entrepreneurial spirit” of his father, a petroleum geologist who ran his own business, Plateau Energy. His sister now runs her own gym in Great Valley.
“IF THEY like you, they’ll pay for your stuff,” Dunne said. “I kind of like it. If it does well, it will do well; if people don’t want it, they don’t have to pay for it and … I guess (the) big picture, that entrepreneurial spirit has always been in me just because of my dad. He started his own company, so I grew up seeing him take that same kind of risk and it’s exciting. I love that aspect of just kind of running the show and it being your (butt) that’s on the line for better or worse. I love that pressure. I think it’s awesome.”
Dunne aims to give his readers something different from what permeates much of sports coverage on the internet: not just hot takes or jokes, and access to information outside of team-sanctioned press conferences, which have been limited to Zoom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, he’s thrilled with the response from readers checking out Go Long.
“It’s been awesome, overwhelming, just blown away by the support from people in Western New York and beyond,” Dunne said. “I think this really tells me there are a lot of people out there who do want to read and do want football coverage beyond GIFs and tweets and quips and memes. I guess that’s another big part of it. So much of the business is just going that direction. You see it, you’re on Twitter and so many people are just sitting around crapping out takes on Twitter all day. If I’m a consumer of this sport, if I’m a fan, if I’m a reader, I think I want to learn something about a team, a player, a situation, just go deeper than that. I feel like it was a perfect opportunity to zag where everybody else is zigging.”
GO LONG debuted with a two-part feature of particular interest to Western New York fans: on the Bills, Josh Allen and the pressure on him after the team passed on superstar Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft. Through Dunne’s reporting, former Bills executives detailed owner Terry Pegula’s love of Mahomes as a prospect, and what led to Buffalo passing up on the future MVP.
The seed of Dunne’s fascinating look into that fateful draft decision came from a conversation with former Bills player-personnel director Jim Monos over drinks at a brewery in Buffalo, then one with ex-GM Doug Whaley.
“It definitely blew my mind that the man running the show, the owner of the team, loved (Mahomes), who may be the greatest player of all time when it’s all said and done and nobody else seemed to love him,” Dunne said. “So the lightbulb goes off and I talked to Doug and just tried to piece together a story, and I guess that’s kind of the mission of Go Long, is to provide some enterprising journalism on the why, the how, something deeper than what you might see on a (Twitter) timeline.”
DUNNE CALLED Allen “captivating” and “fascinating,” for both his abilities, the pressure on him and the debate that continues on just how good he will be.
“I thought it was a reason to go all in, because it’s a Josh Allen story but it’s really not a Josh Allen story,” Dunne said. “It’s a Buffalo Bills quarterback story, it’s how you get to this point. It’s crazy, the line between being unemployed, which Jim Monos and Doug Whaley are, and being a Super Bowl champion, which everybody associated with Patrick Mahomes always will be for the rest of time, it’s so thin. It’s just crazy to me how one little decision just changes everybody’s lives forever.”
More than halfway through the 2020 campaign, Dunne plans to keep giving subscribers their money’s worth through the offseason. The NFL, of course, seldom goes completely quiet with news. He also plans to start the Go Long podcast with Monos as a co-host.
Dunne admits it’s a difficult time to get unique stories covering pro sports: you can’t get one-on-one locker room interviews and likely can’t meet players in person during the pandemic. But he’s thankful that players already have agreed to give their time generously for a call or video chat with a new, independent outlet.
“Obviously during COVID I highly doubt a player is going to say, ‘Hey, come on over, let’s hang out at my place,’ but I can get these one on ones via phone, via Zoom, via Skype and try like hell to give fans stories that are different from those packed press conference Zooms,” Dunne said.
“There are people getting original stuff, but it’s tougher. I’ve covered the league for over a decade and each year, little by little, it’s harder to get access, but to me that’s part of the fun, it’s part of the hunt, the chase to constantly fight for access and get to know these players as humans and have conversations, not interviews, that is absolutely going to drive me.”
