OLEAN — It can never be said that the pandemic has held back activities with the local Dream It Do It Western New York organization which has kept area students engaged with various projects.
The next event organized by Dream It Do It coordinator Evelyn Sabina is the virtual launch of National Manufacturing Month at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the MTI building at Jamestown Community College, Cattaraugus County Campus, in Olean.
During the event, Olean Mayor Bill Aiello will read the official proclamation for activities along with speeches delivered by JCC administrators Daniel DeMarte and Holger Ekanger, local manufacturer Chris Napoleon, and a few area politicians. The event will be provided online for students and teachers at area schools. The goal of the program is to promote careers in advanced manufacturing as well as convey the importance of STEM education. Another goal is to provide educators with an understanding of the technological needs of area manufacturers so they can share that information with students.
“We’re going to move forward with our Manufacturing Day, but we’re doing it virtually,” Sabina said of the program. “All the manufacturers are making videos, the same as when they took students on in-person tours. These (videos) will all be available for the teachers.”
In addition, tours will be given to Cattaraugus County counselors Oct. 22, similar to those provided Sept. 24.
“Another element of this is that we’ll have a hands-on activity that will have a kit along with it,” Sabina continued. “Not quite like the summer (Downhill Dragsters competition), but something that will have a lesson plan for the teachers, so if the kids are in class, they can do it with them.
“For instance, we just filmed Chris Napoleon doing his design project … and I have a lesson plan for teachers, too.”
The Downhill Dragsters activity this summer attracted a number of young participants from schools in the area late last spring and summer, culminating with races at the BOCES campus in August. The project included kits with materials to build the dragsters along with online instructional videos provided by local manufacturers.
Projects that may be set up for the winter and spring months could include kits for students to build equipment for outdoor competition, such as sleds, depending on the weather.
“We just received another $15,000 grant again from Eaton Young Manufacturers project to support a program like we had this summer” for the Downhill Dragsters, she remarked.
“We’ll do something in the spring — and maybe again in the summer.”