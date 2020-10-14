(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a six-part series previewing the fall sports teams in the Big 30. Today: Allegany County girls soccer.)
FILLMORE — “Rebuilding years” are common for soccer teams in the Big 30. Not for Fillmore.
This year shouldn’t be any different for the perennial Allegany County powerhouse.
Despite losing nine seniors from its Section 5 Class D1 championship team a year ago, Jon Beardsley’s girls team is off to a fast start and hopes to make another deep sectional run in 2020.
Fillmore is 3-0 to begin the year, and has outscored its opponents 15-0.
Beardsley, now in his 26th year at the helm, has four seniors and five juniors on his roster this year, as well as a group of young players who will play big minutes to replace last year’s graduating seniors.
“Losing (them) is certainly going to raise question marks, but we also know that we have a very good feeder program and kids have bought into it,” Beardsley said. “We had an excellent JV team last year. Kids that typically would have been on varsity played JV.”
FOUR FRESHMEN are featured in Beardsley’s starting lineup, and two others see consistent field time.
“They’ve really stepped up and filled some holes pretty quickly,” Beardsley said. “Our current seniors have done a great job of helping them fit in, and its been a seamless transition, really.”
Shelby Beardsley, a four-year varsity player, returns for her senior year as a leader for the Eagles. Zoe Beardsley, a junior, will play sweeper for Fillmore this season after playing center midfield for the majority of her varsity career.
Morgan Byer, a senior, also returns on defense, while Sophia Templeton, a junior, will be one of the team’s most dangerous offensive weapons from the forward position. Templeton has already tallied four goals this season.
After seeing limited varsity minutes toward the end of last season, sophomores Hope and Grace Russell have carved out key roles in Fillmore’s starting 11 this year. Grace Russell has tallied six goals already this season.
“They love the game. They train year round,” Beardsley said. “And there are a bunch of other ones that are doing the same thing. Kids know that they can’t just show up in August and be good. It takes more work than that.”
BEARDSLEY attributes his team’s consistent success to the entirety of the Fillmore program, which finds ways to support one another across age groups.
“We believe that there should be a connection from the time that they start playing soccer until the time they graduate, and even after,” Beardsley said. “There is very little separation from one level to the next.”
That connection, Beardsley said, has been one of his priorities for quite some time now.
“From the ball girls running down the sideline, to people out of the program that are still finding ways to stay connected, that's definitely led to our success,” Beardsley said.
If sectionals are played this season, Fillmore won’t have an easy path to repeat as Class D1 champions. Keshequa, which often competes in Class C, has moved down in classification this year out of the Livingston Conference, as has Genesee County’s Wheatland-Chili.
“When we go in to games, we always try to master the game before we worry about the opponent,” said Beardsley, whose Eagles fell to Avoca in last fall's state qualifier. “I think that prepares us for what’s to come down the line.”
Regardless of the competition, Beardsley and the new-look Eagles are confident that they have a shot to make another postseason run.
“We’ve geared ourselves toward the uncertainty, and I’ve never been somebody who has talked about what could happen at the end of the year,” Beardsley said. “We try to be our very best every time we go out, and if we do that, when we get to those moments, hopefully we’ve put ourselves in a good position to win.”
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 girls soccer teams in Cattaraugus County:
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLE
Coach: Alan Barber (7th year, 75-35-5; 6 years at Andover)
League: Allegany Co. Division II
2019 record/postseason: 10-6-1; Batavia-Notre Dame (L, 4-2, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Livia Simon (sr., GK), Alexys Palmatier (fr., MF/F), Kelsie Niedermaier (sr., MF/F), Gabbi Hall (so., D), Katherine Reilly (sr., D), Racheal Jackson (jr., MF/F), Gabrielle Terhune (so., D/MF), Morgan Saterlee (so., D), Liberty Gaylord (sr., D/MF),Grace Fry (fr., MF/F), Grace McCollumn (jr., D), Kaitlyn Calladine (sr., D/DM), Zoey Lee jr., MF/F), Rylie Bryan (jr., MF/F), Kate Pensyl (sr., D), Taegen McCrea (so., D/MF), Kennedy Bledsoe (so., MF/F), Olivia Hanks (jr., D/MF), Aislinn Hamilton (so., D/MF), Brynn Scholl (so., D)
BELFAST
Coach: Duane Powers (1st year, 0-0)
League: Allegany Co. Division II
2019 record/postseason: 2-15; Prattsburgh (L, 3-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round)
Roster: Shannon Durrigan (sr., MF), Emma Sullivan (sr., MF), Kelsi Morton (sr., D), Cierra Wallace (sr., D), Alicia Borden (jr., MF), Jaidyn Enders (jr., D), Kaitlyn Sadler (jr., GK), Anna Drozdowski (so., D), Angel Jimerson (so., D), Harley Proctor (so., F), Angel Fuller (so., MF), Cassandra Guilford (fr., MF), Mary Hamer (fr., F), Abby Sullivan (fr., F), Hannah Southwick-Powers (8th, F)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Mark Emery (16th year, 165-93-20)
League: Allegany Co. Division I
2019 record/postseason: 13-4-2; Perry (W, 4-1, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round), Naples (W, 2-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 quarterfinal), Marion (L, 5-2, Sec. 5 Class C2 semifinal)
Roster: Kelsey Pacer (sr., MF/D), Aliyah Cole (sr., D), Paige Taylor (sr., GK), Nichole Davis (sr., D), Kelsey Ferris (sr., F), Jessica Majot (jr., D), Madigan Harris (so., MF), McKinlee Harris (so., F), Braelin Bentley (jr., D/MF), Raina Bowen (jr., D/GK), Kayli Giardini (jr., D/MF), Paityn Johnston (jr., MF/F), Natalie McDowell (jr., MF/F), Breanna Militello (jr., MF/D), Malayna Ayers (so., D/F), Allison Zilker (so., D/F)
From the coach: “If the challenges leading up to this season are any indication, it promises to be an interesting year. Although we lost seven players to graduation and another key player will be out for the season, we return eight players from last season. With some exciting new players to watch, we are very optimistic about our season outlook. Our athleticism and a very challenging regular-season schedule should prepare us well for sectionals."
CUBA-RUSHFORD
Coach: Aaron Wight (3rd year, 4-29)
League: Allegany Co. Division I
2019 record/postseason: 3-14; Byron-Bergen (L, 8-0, Sect. 5 Class C1 first round)
Roster: Leah Fuller (sr., D) Lauren Neu (sr., D), Hailey Kumpf (sr., MF), Desirae Minns (sr., MF), Anna Belcer (jr., D), Jada Braley (jr., D), Macie Demick (jr., D), Rachel Dyche (jr., D), Jessica Dyche (jr., D), Lillian Forward (jr., MF), Ella Jaffe (jr., F), Hunter Jahnke (sr., F), Mackenzie Keiser (jr., MF), Gabby Marong (jr., MF), Macy Minges (jr., MF), Elysa Tylor (jr., F), Tara Duvall (so., GK), Sofia Riquelme (so., MF), Taylor Searle (so., F), Aleah Demick (so., D), Cloey Larabee (8th., MF), Brynn Lavery (8th, MF)
From the coach: “We are young, yet experienced at the same time. We’ve only added four new players out of our 22-girl roster. We return the bulk of our scoring from last season.”
FILLMORE
Coach: Jon Beardsley (26th year, 345-107-31)
League: Allegany Co. Division I
2019 record/postseason: 18-1-1; Jasper-Troupsburg (W, 7-0, Sect. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal), Arkport/Canaseraga (W, 1-0, Sect. 5 Class D1 semifinal), Kendall (W, 3-0, Sect. 5 Class D1 final), Avoca (L, 1-0, Sect. 5 Class D state qualifier)
Roster: Shelby Beardsley (sr., MF), Morgan Byer (sr., D), Kirstin Frazier (sr., D), Harley Miller (sr., MF/D), Zoe Beardsley (jr., F/MF/D), Sophia Templeton (jr., F), Torann Wolfer (jr., D), Hope Russell (fr., F), Grace Russell (fr., MF), Rachel Hatch (fr., MF), Preslee Miller (fr., GK), Liz Nugent (jr., GK), Kaleigh Kinnicutt (jr., D), Malory deRock (so., D/MF), Emma Beardsley (so., D), CC Schmidt (so., F/MF), Maddie Geertman (so., MF), Kada Frazier (so., D), Delaney Hillman (fr., MF/D), Kylee Ellsworth (fr., D)
From the coach: (See above)
FRIENDSHIP
Coach: Deb Warner (19th year, 57-217-15)
League: Allegany Co. Division II
2019 record/postseason: 5-11-1; Hinsdale (L, 6-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Caitlin Stewart (sr., D), Bethany Gardner (sr., MF), Aaliyah Harmon (sr., F), Madeline Lerro (fr., MF/GK), Tahini Thorpe (sr., D), Andrea Hint (sr., MF), Emily Burdick (sr., MF), Kendra Gleason (jr., F), Keely Sisson (jr., D/MF), Logan Roberts (so., F), Claire Calhoun-Mullen (so., D), Katherine Lamberson (so., MF), Nevaeh Ross (fr., GK/MF), Ashlyn Golden (fr., MF), Karlee Cochran (fr., GK/MF)
From the coach: “This year, we have numbers and some experience. I do have three players that want to try their hand in goal, in which we lost a huge piece with Charis Ruxton graduating last year. With the shortened seasoned and short pre-season, it will be hard to tell where we are. But the ladies are working hard as a team, and the returning players are helping the younger ones learn.”
GENESEE VALLEY
Coach: Lisa Scott-Schneider (16th year, 152-98-14)
League: Allegany Co. Division I
2019 record/postseason: 7-10; Jasper-Troupsburg (L, 4-1, Sec. 5 Class D1 first round)
Roster: Ashley Burrows (so., GK), Maddy Mackenzie (fr., F), Kayci Bigelow (sr., MF), Emera Aquila (sr., F), Lauren Haggstrom (so., F), Jaslyn Shipman (so., D), Avery Grusendorf (sr., MF), Adison Grusendorf (so., MF), Sadie Hemphill (sr., F/MF), Savannah Werner (sr., D), Ashley McRae (sr., D), Sierra Burrows (sr., F/D), Natalie Brodman (sr., D), Lizzy Bentley (sr., MF), Sophia Gugino (sr., MF), Raygen Haggstrom (so., MF), Grace Darrin (fr., D), Angel Robbins (so., F), Kylee Lorow (so., D), Victoria Babbitt (sr., D), Faith Szymkowiak (so., D), Tasha Wedge (sr., MF)
From the coach: “We have a good core of starters back, so we’re looking for that added year of maturation. We’re looking to solidify our defense, and with a new goalkeeper, we see this as our most difficult task. Our girls are excited to compete — they need some normal to their crazy lives. We need to keep healthy, as our core players need to be on the field to be successful.”
HINSDALE
Coach: John Fitzpatrick (13th year, 78-119-11)
League: Allegany Co. Division I
2019 record/postseason: 11-6-2; Friendship (W, 6-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal), Whitesville (W, 4-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal), Avoca (L, 5-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 final)
Roster: Mikayla Miller (fr., D), Ceira Carapellatti (so., D), Hannah Sutton (so., MF/F), Jillien Darcy (fr., MF), Fransisca Childs (so., MF), Jaden Sands (jr., D), Christy Childs (jr., MF/F), Mikayla Keis (so., D), Breannah Diers (sr., D), Ava Belec (sr., F), Kyla Jozwiak (jr., D), Jaylee Jimerson (so., MF), Andrea Eastman (sr., GK/D), Lindsey Veno (sr., D), Felisha Veno (so., D), Haylee Jozwiak (sr., GK)
From the coach: “This is a rebuilding team. Three of our players have never played before. They are working hard.”
SCIO
Coach: Eric Weinman (2nd year, 5-11-2)
League: Allegany County Division II
2019 record/postseason: 5-11-2; Lima Christian (W, 1-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal), Whitesville (L, 1-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 semifinal)
Roster: Brooke Crossley (sr., MF), Lexi Crossley (fr., F), Jenn Dickens (fr., D), Sophie Bolzan (fr., F), Emma Eck (fr., M), Emily Stilson (sr., D/MF), Celina Warboys (sr., MF/F), Melana Davenport (jr., F), Cheyenne Layman (sr., D/MF), Kiara Grover (so., GK), Krista Kane (fr., MF), Hailey Windus (so., D)
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Erika Aftuck (7th year, 30-67-7)
League: Independent
2019 record/postseason: Wayland-Cohocton (L, 1-0, OT, Sec. 5 Class B2 first round)
Roster: Pride Brantley (so., F), Kaylie Fuller (fr., D/MF), Hannah Dunaway (sr., D), Carley Young (sr., MF/F), Kristi Stone (jr., D/MF), Maddie Spicer (sr., D/MF), Lauren Viglietta (fr., GK/MF), Cynthia Covel (sr., F), Jaylynn Mess (jr., MF/F), Emily Costello (jr., MF/F), Audrey Hugar (so., F), Julia Whitney (sr., D), Marley Adams (jr., D), Kylie Fanton-Acker (jr., F), Makenna Dunbar (8th, GK/D), Mackenzie Cowburn (fr., D), Hailey Lanphier (fr., D)