Weather Alert

...STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... WHILE SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE WESTERN COUNTIES LATER THIS MORNING AND DURING THE MIDDAY...THE INGREDIENTS WILL COME TOGETHER FOR STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS LATER THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING HOURS. THE GREATEST SEVERE WEATHER THREAT WILL COME FROM DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, ALTHOUGH THERE WILL BE THE RISK FOR TORNADIC ACTIVITY...PARTICULARLY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN TIER AND WESTERN FINGER LAKES REGION. ALONG WITH THE THREAT FOR SEVERE WEATHER, STORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING WILL VERY LIKELY CONTAIN TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS UNDER THESE STORMS COULD EASILY EXCEED AN INCH IN 30 MINUTES WITH FLOODING A POSSIBILITY IN AREAS WHERE MULTIPLE STORMS TRAIN ACROSS THE SAME LOCATION. STAY TUNED TO YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF WEATHER INFORMATION FOR POSSIBLE WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS WE PROCEED THROUGH SECOND HALF OF THE DAY.