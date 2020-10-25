Notes from the Bills’ 18-10 victory over the Jets Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium:
— Normally, a team’s game-day inactives are little more than an oh-by-the-way note.
Not this week for the Bills.
Friday’s final injury report indicated five players – four of them starters – would be out.
But only three of them appeared on Sunday’s list of inactives: guard Cody Ford (knee) and John Brown (knee), both starters, and reserve cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring).
Another, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who had started in place of injured Matt Milano (pectoral), went from out to Injured Reserve (hamstring).
The final one became a major story. Tight end starter Dawson Knox (calf) was already listed as out, but on Saturday the Bills announced he had tested positive for coronavirus. That put not only him on the NFL’s Covid-19 list, but also three of his tight end teammates, Lee Smith, practice squadder Nate Becker and Tommy Sweeney, who is on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
And, at that, the Bills were lucky. No. 2 tight end Tyler Kroft avoided exposure to Knox because he was with his wife, who had gone into labor late in the week.
Thus, against the Jets, Buffalo had two tight ends, Kroft, and rookie free agent Reggie Gilliam, a converted fullback who played collegiately at Toledo. In addition, wide receiver Duke Williams (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) was activated from the practice squad to be a desperation tight end if needed.
Also brought up from the practice squad were offensive lineman Jordan Dewey, linebacker Andre Smith and cornerback Dane Jackson. All were active against the Jets.
In addition, inactive for Buffalo were quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.
Ike Boettger took over Ford’s spot and rookie fourth-round draft choice Gabriel Davis replaced Brown.
— Knox has become one of the Bills most interesting players. There’s a reason he was taken in the third round of the 2019 draft. Though he never caught a touchdown pass at Mississippi, Buffalo’s personnel department loved his size (6-4, 255) and athleticism. Unfortunately, in his 19 games as a Bill, he’s been plagued by drops. Last season, Buffalo had 26 dropped passes, second-most in the league, and Knox had 10 of them. As a pro, he’s been targeted 62 times and dropped 12, nearly 20 percent of his targets.
That stat has created mixed emotions from Buffalo fans.
As one cynical reader emailed me: “We finally found SOMETHING Dawson Knox can catch ... COVID-19!”
— The Bills’ victory marked the second time this season that an NFL team won a game without scoring a touchdown. The other was Denver’s 18-12 triumph over the Patriots last week in New England.
— Buffalo got its first season sweep of the Jets since 2015.
— Canadian football league veteran Sergio Castillo kicked for the Jets as their normal kicker, Penn State’s Sam Ficken, was out with a groin injury. Other Jets starters out were wide receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) and guard Alex Lewis (shoulder).
— Bills rookie kicker Tyler Bass, a sixth-round draft choice, attempted a franchise-record eight field goals, making six, tying Steve Christie’s record set against the Jets in 1996. Bass made kicks from 29, 37, 40, 46, 48 and 53 yards and missed from 45 and 37.
— Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost three fumbles against the Jets this season, doing it twice in the season-opener. Yesterday, he was sacked by linebacker Tarell Basham (his second of the year), forcing a fumble recovered by defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers.
In the fourth quarter, tackle Quinnen Williams dumped Allen, his team-leading third sack of the season.
— Buffalo’s first takeaway came when Jackson, a rookie taken in the seventh round, intercepted Darnold, the first of his pro career. Then, late in the fourth quarter, end Jerry Hughes, who also had two sacks, got the first interception of his 11-year career when tackle Quinton Jefferson deflected a Darnold pass at the line of scrimmage and the ball fell into his arms.
— The Bills sacked Darnold six times and besides Hughes’ two, tying him for the team lead with safety Jordan Poyer, who had one, six Buffalo players were each credited with a half: ends A.J. Epenesa and Trent Murphy, linebackers Milano and A.J. Klein, cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Dean Marlowe.
—Hughes (team-leading five solos), Poyer and Klein tied for the Bills’ high with six tackles. Jets linebackers Neville Hewitt (game-high 10 solos) and Avery Williamson each had a game-best 13 tackles and safety Marcus Maye added 10.