Weeknight junior varsity football games football games could look a lot different around the Keystone State this fall.
The PIAA approved on Wednesday some optional modifications to sub-varsity contests for a one-year trial period. The changes — which pertain to game format and special teams — would have to be agreed upon by both competing schools prior to a game.
Among the optional changes for special teams are:
— Teams can opt to not have kickoffs, and instead take the ball at the 35-yard line.
— After safeties, the ball would be placed at the receiving team’s 45-yard line.
— Teams can opt to not have punts, and instead the receiving team will take the ball 35 yards from the previous spot.
— If a team “punts” from inside the defense’s 45-yard line, the ball will be placed at the 20-yard line in the same manner as a touchback.
Additionally, teams may opt to play a “scrimmage” format in which each team takes the ball for 10-play possessions and rotates between offense and defense after each drive with no kickoffs or special teams. The teams would each get a maximum of 40 plays, and the scrimmage would last no longer than 90 minutes. Under that scenario, the schools may opt to not have a game clock.
Teams can also opt to play a fully-timed game pursuant to typical NFHS rules, and instead opt for the special teams modifications only.
BRADFORD coach Jeff Puglio feels the changes are a beneficial idea, especially in the name of player safety at some of the lower levels of the game.
“I’m for whatever makes the game safer. Football is in the spotlight for a lot of reasons, so whatever we can do to make it safer for kids, that’s what we should be doing,” he said. “If it works and increases safety, that’s what our priority should be.”
With that line of thinking, Puglio feels it would be wise for schools to take up some of these ideas, particularly with regards to special teams at the middle school level.
“At the middle school level, eliminating the kickoff is probably a smart idea,” he said. “It’s a play that doesn’t need to happen at that level.”
However, at the high school level, Puglio feels it’s appropriate to begin introducing those special teams plays so as to prepare the athletes for varsity football. Oftentimes, junior varsity players at BAHS earn varsity playing time through special teams plays like kickoffs and punts.
That said, if a school asked Bradford to adopt the modifications for a game in order to play, then “we wouldn’t be opposed to looking at those different situations,” Puglio said.
THAT’S A sentiment Smethport’s Adam Jack and Otto-Eldred’s Troy Cook echoed.
“I would be open to discussions with any coach,” Jack said. “If a school came to us and wanted to modify the game in order to make it happen, I would say it’s likely we would agree to that, because we want to give our junior varsity and junior high players the opportunity to at least have a scrimmage atmosphere as opposed to no game whatsoever.”
Cook, meanwhile, said O-E would prefer full games, particularly at the high school level, but that the team would be open to whatever best suits all involved parties.
“If something comes up where that’s what everyone is going to do, we’d look more into it,” he said. “To prepare kids for the varsity level, the best way is to play a full junior varsity game. Obviously we’d look into it further if need be, though.”