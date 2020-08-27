Cliched but sweet, ‘The One and Only Ivan’ is an animal lover’s treat

Animal rights have come a long way since the heyday of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, but it’s never a bad idea to remind the younger generation that there’s always more we can do to make sure the lives of animals are protected as much as possible.
With both a true story and a children’s novel to base itself on, combining a family-friendly but affecting story with an important message is not new territory for the Disney company. So with the release of “The One and Only Ivan” on the Disney+ streaming service, kids of all ages can learn that, in a way, animals are people, too.
Although not a bad movie in any way, the combination of circumstances surrounding its release — forced to premiere online rather than in a theater and having that release be in arguably the second-worst movie month of the year behind January — don’t help support Disney’s confidence in the cliched and often indifferent adaptation of the heartwarming story.
Thankfully, an otherwise mediocre script by Mike White is lifted up by a stellar cast of award-worthy talent led by Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell and Angelina Jolie. With their hearts and work-ethic on display from beginning to end, “The One and Only Ivan” is something worthwhile for the whole family, but probably more so for the younger ones.
Living at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade, easygoing gorilla Ivan (voiced by Rockwell) has grown accustomed to humans watching him through the glass walls of his domain and performing in the mall’s circus show led by its owner, Mack (played by Cranston).
After 25-plus years, Ivan rarely misses his life in the jungle, focusing instead on life in the mall with his friends, the wise elephant Stella (voiced by Jolie) and the stray dog Bob (voiced by Danny DeVito) who live there with him. But Ivan also thinks about art and how much he loves to draw and paint, even if it’s just scribbling to us.
This all changes when Mack brings in a new animal attraction: Ruby, a baby elephant taken from her family. When her presence brings more change to the Big Top Mall, Ivan begins to see their home through new eyes. Now, through his art, Ivan hopes to help save Ruby and the rest of his friends from living out the rest of their lives in cages.
Ditching the quieter, more introspective narrative style that made the book so personal and emotional, the film has to entertain with stunning visuals. Although this means some more action and animal antics than are found in the source material, the special effects are quite the sight, especially considering not a single animal is actually there.
Obviously it wouldn’t make sense for a movie that is pro-animal rights to have actual gorillas, elephants and other critters doing some of these scenes. But I was impressed, as always, with how great Disney’s photo-realistic computer animation looks. Yes, the animals talking gives away that they aren’t really there, but when they are silent, you’d never guess it was all CGI.
This is especially impressive when the people who are actually there, led by Cranston, must interact with the animals. It’s no doubt tough to act opposite a tennis ball on a stick when it’s supposed to be a gorilla, and that makes Cranston’s performance all the more impressive, from his hammy ringmaster schtick to his sorrow and frustration when things don’t go right.
Still, it’s the actors who give voice to these animals that really sell it. The dialogue, though not as clever or heartfelt as the novel, still got me to laugh or tear up with the likes of Rockwell, Jolie and DeVito delivering it. I only wish the film would have taken the leap into more mature and subtle storytelling, relying more on the characters’ emotions than making a joke or a flashy chase scene.
While entertaining and important for kids to see, I can’t see myself or many families returning to “The One and Only Ivan” more than once. Despite this, a one-and-only viewing is certainly worth it from the comfort of home, and you could do worse than the talent up on the screen. If you’re still not impressed, I’d highly recommend Katherine Applegate’s Newbery Medal-winning 2013 novel for readers of any age.