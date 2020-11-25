The call came from Rick Smith, son of William O., Olean’s legendary mayor who passed away in 2000.
He wanted me to know that his “Uncle Charlie” had died, at age 92, and that some of his living peers in the Southern Tier might remember him.
Fact is, it would be hard to forget Charlie Smith, even though he left the city in 1950, shortly before turning 22.
He was a basketball player of note at Olean High, to the extent that he was selected to the school’s Athletic Wall of Fame, though his scheduled induction last June was postponed by Covid-19 and will now occur posthumously next spring.
BUT HOOPS ultimately wasn’t Charlie’s sport of choice.
He caddied summers at Bartlett Country Club and discovered he had a natural golf swing. Smith spent hours watching the pro and observing lessons and soon realized his calling was to play and teach the game.
Shortly after high school, with little experience, he took a job as an assistant pro at Toledo’s famed Inverness Club specializing in teaching.
He wintered in Florida with the club’s pro where he honed his skills as a player and teacher.
Charlie was eventually offered the head pro job at Spring Valley Country Club in Elyria, Ohio, and six years later, in the same community, bought 9-hole Forest Hills C.C. and, with his partners, expanded it to 18.
But in his heart, Smith was a player, having qualified for the U.S. Open in 1962. So, in 1975, at age 46, he sold his interest in Forest Hills and opted to focus on tournament play and teaching.
And it was his experience surrounding the ‘62 Open that, according to his obituary, was “movie-worthy.”
As Smith’s obit recounted: The Open that year was held at Oakmont Country Club (outside of Pittsburgh), and his journey to reaching the first tee captured national news. Following the qualifying rounds, Charlie was the first alternate in case another player dropped out before the start of the tournament. The night before the first round of the Open, he received a call from the Tournament Director indicating that another player, tour great Dow Finsterwald, had to cancel and that Charlie was in. His tee time was at 8:30 the next morning. Charlie’s car was in no condition to make the 300-mile trip.
A member at Spring Valley loaned him his car, and the late-night ride was on. Apparently the thrill of the moment got the better of Charlie and he was stopped by the police for speeding. When the car’s registration did not match-up with Charlie’s name, he was taken to the police station under suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle. Following a phone call to the car’s owner, Charlie was back on the road by about 4 a.m. He arrived at Oakmont at the break of day, but the guard at the gate turned Charlie away because he was not on the player roster. A few phone calls to tournament officials later he was admitted to the players’ parking lot. With little time to spare, he raced to the clubhouse, where he was greeted with the news that his caddy had quit when he learned that he would no longer be assigned to a tour superstar but instead, to a humble club pro who weighed less than an empty golf bag and stood about as tall.
Charlie was assigned to a new caddy who, until 10 minutes earlier, was in charge of shining shoes in the locker room. Off to the driving range to warm up for 15 minutes and then to the first tee. Charlie’s adventure was picked up by the national news media and covered widely and though he missed the cut, no player in the field had a story to match Charlie’s.
SMITH never left Elyria, retiring at age 80 having given over 30,000 lessons, and having been selected to the community’s Sports Hall of Fame.
He also qualified for the 1977 U.S. Open and the ’90 U.S. Senior Open with his son Dan, also an accomplished golfer, caddying for both events.
In addition, Charlie qualified for the National PGA Championship and won a number of Ohio senior championships later in his career.
But what likely would have made him most proud was one of the closing lines of his obituary: “As a person, Charlie was known as a gentleman who was kind, humble and quick to smile.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)