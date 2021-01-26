SMETHPORT, Pa. — Sarah Chambers scored her 1,000th career point during a 25-point performance Monday night, leading the Coudersport girls basketball team to a 63-32 win over Smethport.
Chambers needed 23 points to reach the milestone coming into the game and achieved it midway through the fourth quarter.
Elizabeth Frame and Rosalyn Page each finished in double figures for the Falcons (5-1), recording 12 and 14 points, respectively. Frame also had five assists and three steals and Chambers added five steals and three helpers.
Coudy’s defense also helped it to a convincing win, applying a 1-3-1 zone during the third quarter which helped create turnovers and transition baskets for the Falcons.
For the Hubbers (1-8), Elizabeth Hungiville had a team-best 13 points.
“As far as scoring, I thought we did a pretty good job when we had our opportunities,” Smethport coach Chad Goodman said. “Congratulations to Sarah on her 1,000 point; (it was) well-deserved.”
Cameron County 40, Johnsonburg 25
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — Hailey Hilfiger and Kaelee Bresslin scored 19 and 15 points, respectively to power Cameron County.
The Raiders (5-2) led 20-8 at halftime before Johnsonburg narrowed the lead to single digits (29-21) entering the fourth. CC responded with an 11-4 final frame to secure the outcome.
Annasophia Stauffer led the Rams with 13 points.
Otto-Eldred 47, Northern Potter 32
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Kayley Heller totaled 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and four rebounds to key Otto-Eldred.
The Terrors drained nine 3-pointers while rebounding from their only loss of the season in convincing fashion. Katie Sheeler posted 10 points and four steals while Anna Merry added five boards and four steals for the Terrors (6-1), who used a 25-16 second half to pull away from a six-point halftime advantage.
Aubrey Anderson had 12 points for Northern Potter (0-6).
Port Allegany 53, Austin 12
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Bree Garzel had a monster outing of 21 points, including five 3-pointers, seven rebounds, five assists, six steals and three blocks to power Port Allegany.
Jade Evens added 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks and Evin Stauffer chipped in four assists and three steals for the Gators (2-3), who took a 29-2 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Austin fell to 0-2.
BOYS
Elk County Catholic 57, Port Allegany 37
ST. MARYS, Pa. — Mark Kraus collected 15 points and Mason McAllister posted 12 to guide Elk County Catholic.
Kraus added three 3-pointers for the Crusaders (7-1), who took a 16-4 first-quarter lead and led by double figures after each frame. Carter and Blaine Moses scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Gators (0-3).