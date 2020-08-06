ALLEGANY — The community has been generous with donations to Canticle Farms this summer.
Sister Melissa Scholl, president of Canticle Farm, said she is hopeful the community will continue to dig deep for donations that will help Canticle provide naturally grown produce to area residents — which has been buoyed in its ability to help locals hit hard by the pandemic.
In particular, Scholl said the farm market on Old State Road is in need of a glass front refrigerator, as well as new garden hoses and picnic tables at the South Nine Mile property.
“We need (the refrigerator) for the market for displaying our eggs and cheese and other things so people can see it rather than getting it out of an ice chest,” Scholl explained. “Our picnic tables are very old and weathered. The staff uses them for lunch and we’ve had people who have brought their families to have a snack at the farm and walk around. “It would be good to have a nice place for them to do that.”
Scholl said donations such as this, as well as the continued monetary contributions, will help with this year’s operation and help provided to local charities.
“This year we are contributing to seven organizations — the Olean Food Pantry, Cuba Cultural Center which is also a food pantry, the Warming House in Olean, the Portville food pantry, Community Action in Salamanca and the Friendship Table in Bradford (Pa.),” she remarked. “They’re definitely seeing more need” due to the pandemic crisis that has left many area residents without work.
She said donations along with grants helped Canticle provide shares of food to the charities.
“Businesses, shareholders and people in general connected with the farm because they were concerned about local people,” she commented. “That was just absolutely amazing.”
The extra funds also have been needed in lieu of the cancellation of events such as the annual Farm to Table fundraiser usually held at the end of the harvest season.
Scholl said the farm is now looking at accruing funds for the 2021 season to allow it to continue providing shares of food to local charities. In addition, the organization has capital expenses for the construction of expanded work and storage space in the upcoming year. In addition, Canticle has an ongoing tractor fund to purchase a larger machine.
“We need one that is a little larger than we have so we can do wider rows and different kinds of planting,” Scholl said. “We’re not looking for a brand new one, but they’re not cheap.
“So we’re looking at our 2021 donations and we’ve already applied for a couple of grants and we’ll see where that takes us,” she added.
As for the status of the farm, Scholl said area residents also have supported the facility by shopping at the farm market.
“People are very interested in shopping local right now and having local food,” she stated. “The comments have been that our place is safe and clean and the food is safe and clean. I also think people are more conscious of staying healthy and eating healthy.”
On a final thought, Scholl said that during the upcoming year, Canticle will celebrate its 20th anniversary.
“It has gone from a flat piece of ground (20 years ago) to everything you see now, plus more,” she remarked, noting the organization has a staff of approximately 12 people.