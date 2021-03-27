The news left me sad, but brought back a flood of memories.
Between periods of Thursday night’s telecast of the Sabres-Penguins game, it was announced that a Buffalo broadcasting legend had died.
Longtime WKBW-TV sports anchor Rick Azar, at age 91, passed away in hospice care at Millard Fillmore Hospital.
I met Rick in the summer of 1973 at Niagara University during Bills training camp.
To me, he was larger than life. I was 27, hired only seven months earlier by the Times Herald after 2 ½ working at Bradford’s WESB. For whatever reason, when I moved to town for the radio job, my TV news choice became Channel 7 and the legendary trio of Irv Weinstein, Tom Jolls and Azar.
BACK THEN, covering an NFL team wasn’t the limited-access, managed-press conference, keep-your-distance exercise it is today.
We could actually watch practice and when it ended, Lou Saban, O.J. Simpson and any others to be interviewed merely waited at midfield for us to come out.
There were only eight of us there on media day, Larry Felser and Jim Baker from the Buffalo papers, Peter Pascarelli and Rick Woodson from the Rochester counterparts, three TV guys — Van Miller, Ed Kilgore and Azar — plus me.
The Buffalo and Rochester reporters were always competing, as were the sportscasters, for obvious reasons, but a rookie from a newspaper in the Southern Tier was hardly a threat.
Van was Van, always “on,” a constant entertainer with a one-liner at his lips. Eddie and I were peers, he was hired by WGR about the same time I joined the Times Herald.
But of the television guys, it was Azar with whom I bonded.
Humble and totally unpretentious he was a man of unusual talent. I got to know him when we shared adjoining seats on the Bills charter flights back when the media traveled with the team.
It was during one of those trips that I asked about his last name, pointing out he was the only person I knew who had it.
He explained that he was born Ricardo Efrain Thomas Aquino Carballada de Babilon … no lie. Early in life, he shortened that mouthful to Ricardo Carballada but, as an aspiring actor he was advised by an agent that even that was a bit much. Wanting to keep an Hispanic sound to his name, he scanned a map of Spain, noticed the word azar attached to several different locations, and, presto, he became Rick Azar.
During those flights he told me about his brief acting career — he certainly had the voice and looks — and confessed that he was also a classically-trained violinist.
But what impressed me most was Rick’s pride in his relationship with Weinstein and Jolls. Their 24-year run as the weekday anchors of Channel 7’s Eyewitness News team was the longest in the country.
IT WAS A different era covering sports but I was amazed at Rick’s acumen in ferreting out stories. Access to players and coaches was much more open, both in the locker room or by phone, and this was well before social media. Oh, he made his calls to track down stories, but what amazed me is that they often called Rick — even team owners — to give him scoops.
I kidded him about being a Canisius College alum and having broadcast St. Bonaventure telecasts from the Reilly Center during the Bob Lanier glory years.
But, most of all, there was the mere enjoyment of having time with him on those Bills flights, especially the one on Dec. 16, 1973, when O.J. Simpson went over 2,000 yards for the season on a snowy afternoon at Shea Stadium. Al Meltzer, a play-by-play man from Philadelphia, made the call, but it was Azar, sharing analyst duties with Ed Rutkowski, who put the accomplishment into perspective after the milestone carry.
My favorite memory of Rick in our flight talks came in self-deprecating fashion.
He was having trouble with his hands — a carpal tunnel-type issue — and needed surgery. Rick said his doctor had told him each procedure would take a month from the operation to healing. He admitted asking his physician, in the interest of brevity, why both hands couldn’t be done at the same time. His doctor wittily replied, “Rick, how good are your friends?” The dots didn’t need to be connected.
MY MOST disappointing conversation with him came in 1989 when he told me he was retiring.
It made no sense, the man who had helped sign WKBW-TV on the air in 1958 was only 60, and leaving the business a decade before Weinstein, who died of Lou Gehrig’s Disease in 2017 at age 87, and 11 years ahead of the now 87-year-old Jolls, who splits his time between Western New York and Florida.
“Rick, why are you retiring? You’re a relatively young man, you’re an icon and you’ve got the world by the (butt)?” I asked.
His reply was simple.
“It’s time,” he said, explaining that his wife Edith, a WNY native, was tired of the winters and loved their vacations in Whispering Pines, N.C. “I went to my investment guy and said, ‘This is what I have (financially), can I retire.’ And he said, ‘You’re fine.’”
And with that, a Western New York broadcasting legend headed south.
I didn’t see him until about 15 years later when we were at an event in Buffalo.
He walked up and said, “Hey, Chuck, Rick Azar,” as he shook my hand.
“Rick,” I said, incredulously, “how would I ever forget you?”
We talked about North Carolina and I told him my kids now lived there.
“You’ve gotta come down … we’ll play some golf,” he proposed.
As a beyond-horrible golfer, I cringed at the thought of embarrassing him on his home course.
I was just really flattered that he asked.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)