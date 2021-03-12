Last November, I wrote a column chastising the Buffalo franchise after it effectively usurped the fan-originated cringe-worthy phrase “Bills Mafia” and had it trademarked.
The sole purpose was to market the nickname on all manner of merchandise, a seemingly guaranteed financial windfall for the team.
A number of fans blasted the move on social media, assessing it as another example of billionaires increasing their wealth on the shoulders of the little guy.
However, Del Reid, who created the phrase and had previously marketed his own merchandise, though legally prohibited from using the word “Bills,” indicated in a team video that he helped acquire the patents and was thrilled the franchise had embraced his nickname for its fans.
OF COURSE, one aspect of the phrase was conveniently forgotten in the self-congratulation: the large number of Italian-Americans who were offended and insulted by the use of the word “Mafia.”
My initial column was sparked by their letters to the Buffalo News.
Clearly, Reid, by all counts, “a good guy” and merely “a loyal fan,” just hadn’t done his homework on the word’s meaning.
In the promotional team video, he explains, in part, “We’ve always said: ‘Mafia means family’ so it’s investing in each other and building each other up and supporting the team…”
Of course, “mafia” hardly means “family.”
The Oxford Dictionary, defies it as, “an organized international body of criminals, operating originally in Sicily and now especially in Italy and the US and having a complex and ruthless behavioral code.”
The are two secondary meanings: “any organized group using extortion and other criminal methods” or,
“a closed group of people in a particular field, having a controlling influence.”
Not exactly the most glowing description.
REACTION to my original column was metered, drifting in via email over the past four months. They were all from embarrassed or uncomfortable people – not all of them Italian-Americans – who couldn’t understand the team latching onto such an offensive phrase, especially at a time when the country is trying to rid itself of ethnically-insensitive nicknames.
Not a single one thought “Bills’ Mafia” was, in any way, appropriate in describing the fan base.
My final point in the first piece was that, with the team’s vast phalanx of attorneys, did nobody in the Bills’ marketing department anticipate blowback in attaching itself to a patently (excuse the pun) offensive phrase?
So why am I revisiting the topic?
An awkward resurfacing of a once-common expression.
It caught my attention two weeks ago and was amplified by a new round of emails from readers who were stuck and amused by the irony.
The Buffalo News has been running front page stories about federal authorities’ ongoing investigation into the “Buffalo Mafia” (law enforcement’s words) as it relates to bribery, drug dealing and sex trafficking among other crimes.
The phrase had virtually disappeared a generation ago.
Now it’s back.
So if you want to know about the “Buffalo Mafia,” check the news section while the “Bills Mafia” references can be found on the sports pages.
Got that?
Who would possibly be confused?
