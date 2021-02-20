ST. BONAVENTURE – Plenty has happened in the eight days since the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team last took the floor.
On Monday, Boston College fired coach Jim Christian after a mostly futile seven-year stint, sparking initial speculation over Bona coach (and BC alum) Mark Schmidt’s candidacy for the job. Two days later, Bona had yet another game canceled, this time due to inclement weather, and a night after that, the Atlantic 10 announced that it’s moving the conference tournament up a week, meaning the Bonnies are now heading into the final week of the regular season (see the OTH website for a related story on these topics).
In all of the commotion, it became easy to forget that Bona has an actual game this weekend … and it’s a big one.
And that contest is scheduled to take place Sunday (3:30 p.m., NBC Sports-TV, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM) when Bona hosts Davidson in a pivotal A-10 matchup inside the Reilly Center.
With one less week to the regular year, the league also sent out a revised schedule for these final eight days, and for Bona (10-3, 8-3), it’s a gauntlet. After hosting the Wildcats, Schmidt’s team will travel to Davidson Wednesday, host George Washington Friday and close out the year next Sunday at home against Dayton.
FIRST UP is tomorrow’s contest with Davidson (11-5, 6-2), a Top 75 opponent (No. 74 in the NET) which sits just ahead of Bona in the A-10 standings, has won five-straight and whose only league losses are to Dayton (in OT) and Richmond back on Dec 30.
And, in short, this is a typically strong Wildcats team: skilled, deadly from behind the arc and led by a familiar name – senior guard Kellan Grady, who has terrorized Bona over the last three seasons.
“They’re a good team,” Schmidt said plainly. “They have good talent, they have good size and their Xs and Os are good. Coach (Bob McKillop) is one of the best coaches in the country, and his teams play like that. They do a lot of good things, it’s not just 3-point shooting …
“They’ve been successful and he’s been successful for a long time because they’re a good program that runs good stuff and they play really well at both ends of the court.”
But, much of that does come back to the arc.
DAVIDSON, which thrives on ball movement, transition and stepping into open 3s, has taken its usual spot near the top of the league in those categories, ranking first in makes per game (9.1) and second in 3-point percentage (.358). Bona has been historically susceptible, but even more so of late, allowing an average 13 treys to the Wildcats over the last three games.
And that’s as big a reason as any why Schmidt’s teams haven’t been particularly successful in this series.
Bona has lost four-straight and seven of eight to Davidson since February 2016. Its lone win was the triple-overtime thriller in 2018, and its latest loss was an underscoring of its problems in these games: In that one, a 93-64 massacre by the Wildcats last year in the RC, Davidson shot 13-of-26 from deep, ran rampant on the break and put the game out of reach by halftime.
The Bonnies have struggled recently in that very area, allowing George Mason to go 7-of-12 from deep in the second half, Saint Louis to finish 11-of-27 and La Salle to go 12-of-31 in consecutive games (though two of those ended in wins). But they shored that up in Friday’s loss to VCU, allowing the Rams to shoot just 4-of-20 from deep.
What’s needed to ensure that Bona can buck that same trend against Davidson?
“The last couple times we’ve played Davidson, we haven’t done a really good job of keeping the ball in front of us, so that’s critical,” noted Schmidt, whose team is seeking a key Quadrant 2 victory tomorrow (which becomes a Quad 1 triumph on Wednesday at their place). “If they make those numbers and they shoot 50 percent from 3s, it’s going to be a long night. We have to do a better job of defending in the full court, but in the halfcourt making sure that we keep the ball in front.”
GRADY, who has averaged 24 points in six-career games against Bona (including efforts of 39 and 29), leads four Wildcats in double figures at 17 points while forward Hyunjung Lee averages 14, guard Carter Collins 13 and big man Luka Brajkovic, who’s had some success inside against Osun Osunniyi, 10.
“It’s a challenge to get to their shooters, and they’re going to make shots,” allowed Schmidt, whose team sits at No. 45 in the NET. “You just can’t give them open looks. You gotta make them earn (it). When you give them open ones and they make the first one, you contest, but now they’re in a rhythm. So it’s imperative that we keep the ball in front of us, so that they’re not getting into the paint and hitting kick out 3s.”
If there’s a potential advantage for Bona it’s that Davidson recently endured one of the longest COVID-related pauses of any A-10 team this season, idle from Jan. 24 through last week. Its lone tuneup came against Division III Southern Virginia on Friday, a 101-51 triumph in which McKillop’s team, naturally, went 18-of-40 from deep, led by Grady’s 7-of-11 (25-point) effort.
Schmidt, though, doesn’t expect a nearly month-long break to be something the Bonnies can exploit.
“We prepare for the best of any team and that team playing an A-game,” he said. “Coach McKillop will have those guys ready. They (played) their warmup game, so there won’t be any rust. We’re going to get their best shot and hopefully we can give them our best shot. That’s why they (played Friday), so they can get whatever rust they have … they won’t be rusty on Sunday.”