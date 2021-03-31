After leading his team to a league championship and reaching the sectional championship game, Olean senior Jason Brooks finished the year by winning the CCAA West I League MVP award.
Brooks averaged 21.8 points per game while leading Olean to a total record of 12-5 (8-2 in CCAA West I).
The league also announced five other players made the first-team all-stars: Allegany-Limestone junior Tyler Curran (18.2 points per game), Salamanca freshman Lucus Brown (18.3 points per game) and senior Jarod White (13.1 points, 9.6 rebounds per game) Fredonia senior Tyler Putney and Southwestern junior Aidan Kennedy.
Olean coach Tim Kolasinski won the League Coach of the Year. Olean was the Team Sportsmanship Award winner, represented by Lucas Perry.
Salamanca sophomore Andy Herrick won the Bryon Norton Award for integrity and sportsmanship.
CCAA EAST II
Senior Clayton Rowland of the undefeated league champion Ellicottvile boys basketball team won the CCAA East II League Player of the year.
Ellicottville went 10-0 in the league to repeat as East II champions and finished 15-2 overall, winning the Section 6 Class C2 championship. Rowland averaged a double-double this year with 12.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
First-team East II league all-stars included Ellicottville senior Leif Jimerson (16.8 points, 3.5 steals per game), Franklinville junior Blake Frank (21.5 points, 5.3 steals) and senior Logan Frank (15.6 points, 10.5 rebounds per game), Forestville senior Javier West and Pine Valley junior Kordell Oakes.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Josh Forster won the Coach of the Year. Forestville won the Team Sportsmanship Award and junior Sam Sam Reuben won the player award.
CCAA EAST I
The CCAA East I boys basketball coaches have announced that Randolph senior Ashton Bushey was selected as the 2021 CCAA East I Player of the Year.
Bushey, a senior, averaged 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, helping the Cardinals finish 10-0 in division play and 13-4 overall. Randolph ended the season as the Section 6 Class C2 runner up.
Portville junior Maxx Yehl (13 points, 14 rebounds, 2.7 blocks per game) was a first-team league all-star. Bushey was joined by two teammates, sophomore Jaiden Huntington (15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds per game) and eighth grader Drew Hind (14.1 points, 4.1 assists per game) on the first team.
Other first-team all-stars included Chautauqua Lake senior Lucas Waters and Silver Creek senior Sam Braidich.
Randolph’s Kevin Hind was named division Coach of the Year, and the Falconer Falcons are the recipient of the Team Sportsmanship Award.