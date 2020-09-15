RIDGWAY, Pa. — The Bradford High boys and girls soccer teams each got off to a winning start on Monday.
The Bradford volleyball team followed suit on Tuesday.
Emma Swanson registered seven kills to lead the Owls to a season-opening four-set road triumph over Ridgway in a District 9 Laurel matchup. Alex Asp added three kills and three aces while Alix Ordiway chipped in five kills and a pair of aces for the Owls, who took it, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20.
“It was a tough opening night, and Ridgway came out after us,” Bradford coach Steven Daniels said. “I wouldn’t say we were lucky to get the win, but we outlasted them. We played solid defense tonight, really solid defense.”
NORTH TIER
Galeton 3, Coudersport 1GALETON, Pa. — Galeton won for the second-straight night by topping Coudersport, 25-17, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22.
Avaree Kellert recorded 10 kills and 10 digs while Mackenzie Gentzyel notched 31 digs and two assists for the Falcons (1-1, 1-1). Paige Watson added five digs and seven kills while Vanessa Van Why contributed 10 digs and three aces in the loss.
Northern Potter 3, Smethport 0
ULYSSES, Pa. — Northern Potter (1-1, 1-1) rebounded from an opening-night loss to Otto-Eldred with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-12 sweep.
For Smethport (0-2, 0-2), Bailey Fitzsimmons collected 12 digs and two kills, Dani Nelson had five kills and three blocks and Chloe Costa contributed seven digs and two aces.
Otto-Eldred 3, Port Allegany 0
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Reilly Raught piled up 10 kills, three aces, four digs and four blocks to lead Otto-Eldred to a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 road sweep.
Hailey Cousins added eight digs, six kills and three aces while EmmaLee Sheeler handed out 19 assists for the Terrors (2-0, 2-0).
For Port Allegany (1-1, 1-1), Shannon Curfman (2 aces, 2 blocks) had three kills, Madeline Smith (2 kills) and Tori Tanner each had nine digs, Jade Evens added eight digs and Marah Rush totaled eight assists.
Cameron County 3, Austin 0
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Morgan Lorenzo registered six kills and three aces to lead Cameron County (2-0, 2-0) to its second win in as many nights with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-14 sweep.
Sophie Fragale and Hailey Hilfiger added four and three kills, respectively, for the Red Raiders. Kendra Valenti had four kills and three aces for Austin (0-2, 0-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9Port Allegany 3, Kane 3, 2OTKANE, Pa. — Bree Garzel, Alliyah Penick and Evin Stauffer all scored as Port Allegany battled to a draw after 100 minutes in its season-opener.
“It was (exciting), but as far as I’m concerned it was mental mistakes on our part that allowed them to score,” Port A coach Tony Edgell said. “We had something like 21 shots and they had about 12, so we have work to do. This is the first game, so it is what it’s going to be. We have time to work. (We’re) just glad to be playing.”
Anna Meyers, Macy Johnson and Sadie Walker all tallied while Charlotte Hillyard made 12 saves for Kane. Brielle Budd made nine stops for the Gators.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS:
Elk Co. Catholic 21, Kane 37, Northern Potter, inc., Oswayo Valley inc.
GIRLS:
no team scoring
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Joe Wolf took first with a 5K time of 17:58 to lead the Elk County Catholic boys while Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl led eight girls runners with a 20:59.
Courtney Martin (Northern Potter, 21:08.0) was second among girls while Chase Whitman (6th, 20:21) and Gavin Conner (10th, 23:46) were the top runners for the OV and NoPo boys.
AT SINGLEHOUSE, Pa.
BOYS: Wolf (E) 17:58, Miller (E) 19:03, Bell (K) 19:22, Wolf (K) 19:53, Straub (E) 20:08.
GIRLS: Mehl (OV) 20:59, C. Martin (NP) 21:08, R. Martin (NP) 22:16, Bille (E) 22:36, Neubert (E) 22:54