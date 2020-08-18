CLARION, Pa. — Since an early age, Mitch Faulkner, a 2016 graduate of Bradford Area High School, has had great enthusiasm for the game of golf.
In his preschool days, according to his parents, Heather and Travis, he blasted a shot through a shed window. His dad was shocked and challenged him to do it again. To their surprise, he fired another shot and it went through the window once again. It was a foreshadowing of Faulkner’s smooth left-handed stroke that would carry him to three individual District 9 titles and help the Bradford Owls capture three District 9 titles during his high school career.
Faulkner played virtually every sport he could growing up, but got really serious about golf around eight years old. He started competing in the Penn-York Junior Golf League and started to love the game.
A few years later he decided he was ready to allocate serious time to golf. He decided to end his time playing travel baseball and spend his weekends at golf tournaments.
Faulkner was recruited by the likes of Millersville, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Pitt-Bradford, and Clarion and decided to stay relatively close to home while also playing Division II golf at the latter.
The school also features a great sports management program that Faulkner was excited about, so it made the choice easy. He has always had a fascination and appreciation for a variety of different sports, and his dream job would be to become a collegiate athletic director preferably at the Division I level.
After he completes his degree next May, he hopes to head south to pursue work in sports and play golf all year long.
Since arriving at Clarion in the fall of 2016, Faulkner has not missed a single start for the Golden Eagles. He has been an incredibly consistent player. The best overall performance of his career came at the Mercyhurst Invitational in his junior season as he won his first collegiate tournament.
“THAT’S ONE of the top moments in my golf career,” Faulkner said. “The conditions were not friendly on the second day. The wind was blowing at about 30 miles per hour and it was rainy and wet. It was a tough day for a lot of golfers, but I shot a great round, came from behind and to my surprise, won the tournament. My teammates mobbed me and we celebrated together. It was the moment I had been waiting for. I came close in some tournaments, but that was the first one I was able to win.”
Another one of his top golf moments came when he set the course record at the Pennhills Club with a round of 61. Faulkner was four-under par over the front nine. He was aware the course record was 64. But the back nine was as smooth as the front, and Faulkner logged the best round of his life and in the history of Pennhills Club.
While those performances were two of his best, he lists Hershey Country Club as one of the top courses he has ever had the chance to play. Hershey is home to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships, and competitors can smell the chocolate factory while out on the course.
A key golf mentor in his life has been Clarion head coach Marty Rinker. This spring, Faulkner is excited about the chance to compete in his final collegiate season for Rinker and about playing in the U.S. Amateur Four Ball competition later this month in Buffalo.