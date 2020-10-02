(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a six-part series previewing the fall sports teams with the Big 30. Today: Pennsylvania boys and girls soccer.)
BRADFORD, Pa. — In an unprecedented season, the District 9 soccer powers of the Big 30
have been, and continue to be, tested by unfamiliarity.
It’s been smooth sailing so far for the Bradford boys, whose new-look lineup has dominated an
unusual schedule en route to a 7-0 start.
The Owls lost 16 seniors to graduation over the offseason, but Wes Lohrman’s up-and-coming
players have had no problem making a name for themselves.
“While it’s new as far as who’s going out there in the starting lineup, we’ve been working with these players for several years now,” Lorhman said. “It’s a different style of play than the past, but still pretty effective. We’re a fast team right now.”
Bradford will rely heavily on junior center midfielder Cam Austin, who Lohrman said has been a controlling force so far this season.
“When he has the ball at his feet, he is able to see multiple parts of the field,” Lohrman said. “He’s capable of moving forward and supporting the attack when we’re on the opposition’s side of the field.”
Andrew Kane will also be a key contributor for the Owls moving forward. Lohrman called the attacking center midfielder one of the fastest players that he has had in a long time.
“(He’s) created a lot of problems,” Lohrman said. “He gets into dangerous spaces behind the defense. He creates so many issues, whether he has the ball or not.”
Rounding out the Owl attack is Gavin McGee, who has taken advantage of his role playing in between Austin and Kane, and has been able to find the back of the net with his long-range shot several times already this season.
Lohrman has been impressed with the development of his core of defenders, which consists of Ciaran Conneely, Jon Komidar and Ethan Little.
“They have stepped up and made it a point to limit the amount of opportunities and shots on our young goalkeepers,” Lohrman said.
Bradford’s schedule looks noticeably different than it has in years past, as the Owls were forced to ditch their usual travel-laden District 10 slate to play in the local D9 bubble. The result, Lohrman said, has been the loss of several JV matches.
“A lot of the schools we’re playing right now are smaller and don’t have JV, so our young players don’t have a chance to get on the field like they would in years past,” he said. “I think we’ll see the impact of that a couple years down the road.”
For Bradford’s upperclassmen, however, continuing to build chemistry on the field will be an objective for the rest of the year.
“I’m impressed by how quickly this group was able to find its own identity and not try to fit in with what the graduating seniors left last year,” Lohrman said.
To the east, the Port Allegany boys find themselves in a similar situation to Bradford, with many of last year’s starters gone to graduation.
The Gators have not had as much success in the bubble as Bradford, however, as coach Aaron Clark’s team goes through a rebuilding year.
“Despite what we lost in graduation, we bring back a talented and unproven group of players that have been stuck on the bench for two or three years,” said Clark, whose team picked up its first win of the year on Thursday (1-8). “These guys have been waiting for their chance to shine and I expect them to perform well.”
Goalkeeper Ty Guilds returns for the Gators after posting a 1.97 goals averaged against a year ago. The junior recorded 25 saves in a loss to Galeton a week ago, and Clark said he expects Guilds to continue to build off of the strong start to his career.
Clark said that the Gators’ strength going forward will likely be on the defensive side of the ball, as Ricky Phillips is joined by Parker Jack, Matt Nolte and Alex Kiser to play big minutes in the defensive half.
The Port Allegany boys team will be back in action on Saturday when it meets St. Marys, while the girls team will face Bradford on Monday.
Bradford looks to remain undefeated when it plays Galeton on Saturday.
BOYS PORT ALLEGANY
Coach:
Aaron Clark (15th year,155-100-8)
League:
Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9
2019 record/postseason:
12-5; Punxsutawney (L, 4-1, Dist. 9 Class AA semifinal)
Roster:
Scott Fuller (sr., F), Parker Jack (sr., D), Matthew Nolte (sr., D), Richard Phillips (sr., D, Caden Roys (sr., MF/GK), Hunter Whitney (sr., F), Ryan Bowser (jr., D), River Cramer (jr., MF), Kaleb Green (jr., MF) Ty Guilds (jr., GK), Terry Ireland (jr., MF), Alec Kiser (jr., D), Syrus Sauers (jr., MF), Kai Stauffer (jr., MF), Aidan Emerick (so., F), Shane Lawton (so. MF), Liam Rowley-Thompson (so., D), Jett Ruding (so., D), Henry Kisler (MF/F), Cory Lancaster (fr., D), Caiden Lathrop-Roller (fr., F), Saxon Palmer (fr., MF), Collin Stuckey (fr., D)
From the coach:
(See above)
GIRLS BRADFORD
Coach:
Warren Shaw (3rd year, 24-15)
League:
Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9
2019 record/postseason:
12-6-1; Hollidaysburg (L, 4-3, Dist. 9, Class AAA Play-In)
Roster:
Emily Bosworth (sr., MF), Mackenzie Lucas (sr., F/MF, Chloe Shaw (sr., MF), Lea Kakolowski (sr., GK), Abigail Nuzzo (sr., D), Lauren Placer (jr., D), Emily Prince (jr., D/F), Marissa Miller (jr., F/MF), Maddie Emerson (jr., F), Olivia Cole (so., MF/D), Maddi Cowburn (so., F/MF), Alexis Reynolds (so., F/MF), Emily Reynolds (so., D), Austynn Sherwood (so., MF), Adrianna Campoginni (fr., MF/D), Rebekah Wolters (fr., MF), Emily Morgan (fr., F), Carly Evers (fr., F), Kelsea Austin (fr., F/MF), Kiara Hogue (fr., F/MF), Dawn Flynn (fr., MF/F), Eliana Kane (fr., D), Angelika Maletto (fr., F), Paige Smith (fr., GK/MF)
From the coach:
“(We have a) solid core of players, and we’re seeking depth as the season goes along. We are playing a District 9 schedule this year for the first time (due to COVID-19) rather than a D-10 schedule.”
PORT ALLEGANY
Coach:
Anthony Edgel (4th year, 23-28-2)
League:
Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9
2019 record/postseason:
7-9-1; Curwensville (L, 5-3, Dist. 9 Class A first round)
Roster:
Gracie Archer (sr., F), Sydney Davenport (sr., MF), Bree Garzel (sr., MF), Jessica Borowsky (jr., D), Emma Brammer (jr., D), Elizabeth Long (jr., MF), Alliyah Penick (jr., MF), Kristen Dunn (jr., D), Reagan Hutton (jr., D), Abby Lutz (jr., D), Maya Kephart (so., D), Starlet Bridenbaker (so., M), Brielle Budd (so., GK), Thea Petruzzi (so., D) Olivia Schott (so., MF), Evin Stauffer (so., F), Katelyn Dunn (so., MF), Jennifer Baxter (fr., GK)
From the coach: “I am extremely excited just to have a season. I think our offense is greatly improved and many of our starting defensive players are returning. Even with COVID-19 pressures, I expect to do well in the league.”