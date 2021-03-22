BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the moment, as it disappeared into the tunnel area of the visiting locker room inside Indiana’s Assembly Hall, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was inconsolable.
And, in that moment, it was easy to understand why.
The Bonnies’ season, one they had persevered through unprecedented circumstances to not only have, but etch into history, had come to an end, making for a final bout with adversity in a year that had been filled with it.
Then, there was how it ended. Unlike in 2012, and perhaps even its Round of 64 game in 2018, Bona wasn’t merely “happy to be here.” With its highest seed of the modern era, it had every intention of beating its SEC counterpart, of continuing this run for at least another game, if not another weekend.
Instead, a surprisingly uninspired outing led to a 76-61 loss to LSU, an unfitting conclusion to a superb season in which Bona won both the Atlantic 10’s regular season and tournament titles and had the look of a team that could compete with just about anybody in the country.
And it had to hurt knowing that, on the biggest stage of the season, it ultimately fell flat.
“OUR GUYS are disappointed, they’re devastated,” coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged afterward. “This is what they do. They put in all that time, the 6 a.m.’s everyday and summer time and lifting weights, the stuff they went through with the pandemic ...
“This was a really hard season. This wasn’t easy.”
By Sunday evening, however, after its self-imposed “24-hour” grace period — a full day to either celebrate a win or weather a loss — had expired, that heartache had to have given way to immense pride …
And in this unique year, for not one but TWO unique reasons.
Saturday’s loss aside, Bona provided its fans with a temporary escape from this pandemic-ravaged past year with one of the best, albeit truncated, seasons in program history. Indeed, despite the eerie emptiness of the Reilly Center, the Bonnies — for two days a week and two hours a night — treated their followers watching from home with a smothering defense, a fun starting five and one of the most likeable rosters in recent memory.
And that meant a little more this winter, when COVID-19 had reached its darkest point before the dawn we’re seeing now.
THEN, there’s the obvious, but primary point to this whole thing:
Everybody’s back (if they choose to be, and almost all, if not the entire roster, are expected to be), from the starting five, to the bench, to the head coach, Mark Schmidt, who, to the joy of Bona fans, figures to be back for a 15th season after one of the true impending threats, Boston College, his alma mater, decided not to wait until after the NCAA Tournament to make a hire.
And that’s what made Saturday’s outcome so much easier to swallow, presumably for both the team and its following.
When Bona’s season ended in the two other tournament years under Schmidt, it felt like the end of an era (and each was, with the loss of program cornerstone Andrew Nicholson in 2012 and the graduation of all-time backcourt Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley in ‘18). This time, it simply felt like a prelude.
The Bonnies, remember, went 11-7 en route to a fifth-place league finish last season, were selected to finish fourth in this year’s preseason poll and, for essentially the second year in a row, had no seniors on whom to rely.
Yes, with four starters and a pair of all-conference selections back this winter, plus the good fortune of better health (which they were able to find), they figured to be pretty good. But what they accomplished in 2020-21 — winning a pair of A-10 titles and competing in the NCAA Tournament — came, inarguably, a year ahead of schedule. And that basically made what happened this winter, especially under such trying circumstances, a bonus.
That doesn’t make a 16-point loss to a team that Bona was supposed to measure up with any less painful.
But from the minute this core burst onto the scene as freshmen, through the notable progress it made as sophomores, this was always going to be about what it might accomplish in its senior season … next season.
AND IT still is. It just happened to make a little history, turn the blight that came with the first mid-pandemic winter into the brightness that accompanied the second A-10 Tournament championship in program annals, along the way.
For Bona, the sting of knowing it wasn’t able to give LSU its best shot will undoubtedly stay with it for a while. But perhaps having that loss to fuel this group of talented juniors, and soon to be standout seniors, isn’t such a bad thing.
More than a tough-to-stomach loss, the bigger takeaway might be this:
For decades, the goal at Bona was merely to have a chance of making the Big Dance every couple of years, at least once or twice in a generation. Next year, the expectation is to not only be a tournament-caliber team, but one that might see its first national ranking in over 50 years and win a game or two (or more?) in the Dance, with their faithful fans at their side from the beginning.
That’s a heck of a rise even from where it was three years ago.
And they’re almost certainly either on the cusp already or another key addition (Robert Morris transfer A.J. Bramah?) from making that happen.
“We’ll be back,” junior center Osun Osunniyi shouted to athletic director Tim Kenney as Bona made its unpleasant walk off the Assembly Hall floor on Saturday.
His teammate, Jaren Holmes, seconded that notion.
“Today, we weren’t the best and that’s a problem for us,” the junior guard said in the postgame press conference. “That’s gonna be in our heads for a long time, but it’s just gonna make us better, (it’s) just gonna make us keep fighting and working hard and coming closer together.
“We’ll be back, for sure. We’ll be back, that’s all I have to say. We’re not going to stop working, and we’ll be back.”
