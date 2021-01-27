ST. BONAVENTURE -- It’s one more element the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has had to combat this year.
And it’s one Bona, which prides itself on preparation, has done a good job of adjusting to on the fly:
Rampant scheduling change as a result of COVID-19.
Last week, Bona was initially supposed to host Richmond and travel to Saint Louis only to be told mere days before each that it would be taking on VCU in the Reilly Center and traversing to Duquesne instead. And so it will be again this weekend.
Bona’s originally slated Saturday game at Davidson, which would have put it in another head-to-head battle for first place, has been postponed due to the Wildcats pausing over virus concerns, league officials announced Wednesday. Coach Mark Schmidt’s team, in a bit of weekend schedule juggling, will now host George Mason instead. That game will tip at 2 p.m. and be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
The Patriots became available when their originally scheduled Saturday game, at home with UMass, was postponed after the Minutemen, too, had to pause this week. Bona was slated to host George Mason on Feb. 6 as initially listed, but that date will now be used as a rescheduling day.
Bona, due to a handful of adjustments and postponements, now has three open dates on its schedule -- Feb. 6, Feb. 17 and March 3 -- plus a remaining bye week from Feb. 6-14. It also three games it will hope to eventually make up -- those contests with Richmond, Saint Louis and Davidson, all of which would have a profound effect on the Bonnies’ league standing and postseason resume, plus George Washington.
Bona (8-1, 6-1) will enter Saturday’s game in first place in the league standings and on a six-game win streak. George Mason, meanwhile, sits 8-6 overall and 4-4 in league play. Bona has won nine of 10 over the Patriots since they joined the conference in 2013-14.