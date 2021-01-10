ST. BONAVENTURE — For the second time in three days, the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team had a chance to win at the final buzzer.
Both opportunities were missed, however, as the Bonnies fell in overtime to VCU, 69-67, at the Reilly Center on Sunday for their fourth-straight loss to start Atlantic 10 play.
Trailing by two points with four seconds left in overtime, Bona guard Deja Francis was called for a travel while driving to the rim. The Bonnies got the ball back with 3.2 seconds remaining, however, after a Rams turnover on the ensuing inbound.
SBU got the ball to junior guard Tori Harris, who faked a defender to get open, but had her 3-point shot attempt rim out.
“We’re competing with some good teams, but close doesn’t matter,” Bona coach Jesse Fleming said afterward. “We need to start winning games. I’m heartbroken for the kids, but we’ve got to go back to work.”
The loss comes two days after Bona fell to Richmond at home, 59-58, in a game where SBU had the ball with seven seconds remaining in regulation and a chance to win.
“We need to do a little better job on reads late,” Fleming said. “We need to be a little more locked in to defend some assignments. We got screwed up in (the defense) that we were in, and that’s a coaching mistake.”
Bona trailed VCU for the majority of the game, but used 3-point shooting to not only get back into it, but to trade leads with the Rams late in the second half. SBU’s latest lead came with 1:14 left in regulation, when Harris hit a triple to put the Bonnies ahead, 59-55.
After scoring the first basket of overtime, the Rams led for the entirety of the period.
Harris finished with a game-high 18 points on 6-for-16 shooting, including 3-for-10 from beyond the arc.
Asianae Johnson, who was called for a technical foul midway through overtime after celebrating a basket, scored 15 points. Olivia Brown scored 12 points and shot 4-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line, including two triples in the third quarter that gave the Bonnies the lead for the first time in over 13 minutes of game time.
“We had been shooting in the high 20s from 3, and I thought we were a better 3-point shooting team than that,” Fleming said. “For us to make eight, I feel good about that.”
The Bonnies finished 8-for-22 from deep while VCU was just 3-for-17. The Rams outrebounded the Bonnies, 44-39, while each team scored 30 points in the paint.
Fleming rotated 11 players in, and got 13 points from Deja Francis off of the bench. I’Yanna Lops had 13 rebounds to go with seven points off the bench for SBU.
“It was nice that not only did we have fresh legs, but fresh legs that came in and did some positive things,” Fleming said. “Lops struggled defensively (early on), then really tightened it up late and really rebounded for us.”
Sydnei Archie led the Rams with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Tera Reed scored 15 points and Madison Haddox-Covington added 10.
The Bonnies fell to 1-6 overall while VCU improved to 5-5 overall and 3-0 in the league.
“I was just in that locker room with them; there’s tears in that locker room,” Fleming said. “It’s tough for them, but life’s not fair, and I told them that yesterday. Win, lose or whatever, we go back to work. That’s all you can do.”
Bona will have a five-day break before hosting La Salle on Friday and Saint Joseph’s next Sunday.