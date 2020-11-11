Bonnies Fans,
As we approach the start of this most unique basketball season, I wanted to give you an update.
All summer and into the fall, I have heard from so many of you who are concerned about our student-athletes and coaches as we all navigate the pandemic. We appreciate your concern and support.
There are many challenges and new parameters surrounding basketball, but we are grateful that the season is almost here. Our teams have been practicing under our COVID protocols, the men's A-10 schedule was announced (Wednesday) and the women's schedule will be completed soon. We are so thankful that our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in the sport they love.
As far as home games are concerned — at this point, we will not be able to welcome any fans based upon the guidance set by New York State. While this is deeply disappointing, it is not surprising. We understand the rationale behind these decisions. We will continue to do our part to uphold the safety of our campus and community.
I am sure many of you were looking forward to helping pack the Reilly Center again, but there is still something very important that you can do to help the basketball teams. A season without fans will be a significant financial loss to the department. Despite that, we remain committed to keeping the student-athlete experience as close to normal as possible. To help ease some of the financial strain, we are hosting a "virtual sell out" of the Reilly Center this season. The details are below. I hope you will consider one of these options to support St. Bonaventure.
Regardless of the challenges beyond our control, I am confident that the St. Bonaventure spirit will not waver. Even though you can't be with us in the Reilly Center, our teams will still feel your love and support.
Stay safe, stay healthy and thanks for keeping the faith and supporting the Bonnies without fail!
TK
Tim Kenney
Director of Athletics
St. Bonaventure asks you to please consider assisting our basketball teams by taking part in one or both of these options:
Reilly Center Virtual Sellout
— Our goal is to "sell out" the Reilly Center by the Homecoming game vs. George Mason Feb. 6.
— Each red seat in the Reilly Center is available for a $50 donation to the Bonnies Athletic Fund. Every seat will be tagged with the purchaser's name.
— Virtual seat purchases are tax-deductible.
— Selling out every red seat in the Reilly Center would equal over $155,000, which would help bridge some of the gap from lost ticket revenue.
Cardboard Fan Cutouts
— Be a part of the "crowd" in the Reilly Center this season by purchasing a cardboard fan cutout.
— Cutouts are $100 each and will be placed in the end zone bleachers of the Reilly Center for the entire 2020-21 season.
Choose a picture of yourself, a pet, or your favorite Bonaventure fan and see yourself in the RC. Cardboard cutouts make a great Christmas gift.
— Help reduce our anticipated revenue shortage this season — $75 of each cutout sale goes directly to St. Bonaventure Athletics.
— Cutouts will be available for pick up following the conclusion of the season.
Please contact Kathy Parmentier, SBU Ticket Office manager, at (716) 375-2500 or kparment@sbu.edu for more information.