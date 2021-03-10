In the pregame interview, St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach Jesse Fleming called Davidson’s Cassidy Gould “a kid who can do it all when she gets it going.”
It’s a safe bet he still feels that way about the junior guard from Melbourne, Australia. Gould played all 40 minutes Wednesday afternoon, scoring a career-high 25 points in leading her team to a 69-61 win over the Bonnies in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament in Richmond.
“A lot of credit to Davidson,” Fleming said. “Gould did a great job; her teammates did a great job of getting her set up in the first half. I always thought she was going to be a great player and man did she show it today.”
Gould scored Davidson’s first six points and its last six points (at the free throw line) as the No. 12 seed Wildcats (9-13) advanced to today’s second-round matchup against No. 5 VCU at the Siegel Center.
Davidson had three other players in double figures – Adelaide Fuller (17 points), Katie Turner (11) and Sarah Kostans (10, game-high 15 rebounds). Gould had 19 of her 25 points in the first half while Turner had all 11 of hers in the second.
“Fuller really established herself in the second half, making some 1-on-1 post moves and scoring,” Fleming said.
For the Bonnies, Asianae Johnson scored 18 points to go with six rebounds while Tori Harris had a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards. Olivia Brown and freshman Maddie Dziezgowski each scored nine. It was a career-high for Dziezgowski.
THE BONNIES led 15-13 after the first quarter and were up 21-20 in the second quarter but Davidson used a 9-0 run to take an eight-point lead and wouldn’t trail again, extending the margin ti 13 (41-28) in the third quarter, The Bonnies cut the lead to three on two occasions, but the Wildcats hit three-pointers to respond both times. Davidson outrebounded the Bonnies, 45-35, and turned 13 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points.
“They had a really good game plan against us,” Fleming said. “They switched to a zone defense and that gave us a lot of trouble the last seven or eight games. We put in a lot of effort to get better in that area but I have to be better in getting us better in that area. It affected our flow.
“The rebounding margin was a big difference. They’re below us in rebounding margin and in the first two games (against them) we did a good job on the boards. We say that if we rebound we win and we didn’t do that today.”
Bona beat Davidson in two regular season meetings, back-to-back days at the Reilly Center a month ago. Davidson flipped the script on Wednesday.
“St. Bonaventure played great basketball in those two games (at the Reilly Center),” Davidson coach Gayle Fulks said. “We were getting back in rhythm. We didn’t have quite enough cohesiveness up there; we had much better cohesiveness today. We did a better job of guarding together. What you saw today was a team that had better focus on the defensive end and we’re finding our groove offensively as well.”
THE LOSS ends the pandemic-altered season for the Bonnies (6-15) and could spell the end of the collegiate careers of the team’s two seniors – Jurnee President and Emily Calabrese. President played two seasons for the Bonnies after transferring from New Mexico Junior College while Calabrese spent all four seasons with the team. Both could conceivably return due to NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the pandemic, but it’s unknown if they will. The team has three players signed in the 2021-22 recruiting class and could have a strong core returning.
“(This group) shows a lot of good things as a younger group,” Fleming said. “I’m excited for them to get better. All of them have a higher upside. I like the foundation that we have. I really like where the mentality of this team is as far as putting in work every day. They’re a willing team who could have some specialness in them.”
IT WAS a season unlike any other for the Bonnies, with multiple schedule changes and frequent COVID testing. The players were fortunate to play 21 games as the team had just one pause in late November-early December.
“I want to give our players credit for the whole season,” Fleming said. “It was a hard year. I’m sure it’s not fun to be a college student or a college athlete right now. They showed up every day, and I’m really proud of my team getting through a really tough year. They didn’t take the quarantine year as an excuse. They fought every day.”
Harris added, “We’re grateful for the opportunity to play the amount of games we got to play. “Next year we’ll come back better. Despite the record and COVID protocols, we worked hard every day and we’re ready to get back at it.”
Johnson concluded, “COVID gave us a different perspective on life, not even basketball.”