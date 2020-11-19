ST. BONAVENTURE – The signs were ominous.
Before the local Division I basketball team became the latest to be affected, 35 other programs had temporarily shut down or had canceled their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fellow Little 3 programs Niagara and Canisius were forced to pause on Nov. 9 and Nov. 12, respectively. UMass, an Atlantic 10 partner which was also scheduled to open the season in the Mohegan Sun “bubble,” had to shut down on Tuesday due to a positive case.
One after another, programs from all over the country have come to a halt as the pandemic hits a second wave. Earlier this week, that wave hit St. Bonaventure as cases spiked within the university, including a reported 24 new cases on Monday alone.
And now, the Bonnies are the next to have to shut down.
THE BONA men’s program has paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test result within the team’s Tier 1 personnel group, the athletics department announced Thursday. Tier 1 members include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff. It wasn’t made known publicly if that positive case came from a player.
In accordance with NCAA guidelines, Tier 1 personnel are to be tested for the coronavirus three times a week. Bona was notified of a positive result Thursday as part of the program’s regular surveillance testing.
In instances of a positive test, programs are required to pause all program activities for at least a 14-day period. That means Bona, which had just released its full “Bubbleville” schedule, will not be able to participate in its season-opening Mohegan Sun event. Bona was slated to play three games from Nov. 25-27 against, in order, Towson, Stephen F. Austin and Army.
Given the mandatory two-week break, the Bonnies could potentially set a target return date of Dec. 3. Bona was unofficially set to play Hofstra in its home-opener after returning from Connecticut and also has two other firm non-conference dates against Akron in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Dec. 15) and Buffalo inside the Reilly Center (Dec. 22).
WHILE THERE was no indication as to the source of the positive test, university president Dr. Dennis DePerro said in a town hall meeting with faculty and employees on Tuesday that “most of the 24 COVID-19 cases yesterday were student-athletes.” For their part, coach Mark Schmidt said during a virtual Atlantic 10 Media Day session that the Bonnies were doing everything they could from a safety standpoint to avoid a positive case and ensure some semblance of a 2020-21 season.
Although that has become more difficult to do, nationwide, by the day.
“(There are) certain sacrifices you’re going to have to make this year,” he said, “and sometimes, the best place to be is in the gym. These kids have come to Bonaventure to play in the Atlantic 10 and try to be pros, make a living doing this. They understand the importance of staying healthy. If one guy gets it, two guys get it, now we’re talking 18, 22, 24 days before we can play.
“So there’s no greater motivation for these kids than to stay inside and do what (what we’ve talked about) because they love the game. If you don’t, then go out and risk it.”
The announcement, which came at 3 p.m. Thursday and delayed the start of this anticipated Bona basketball season by at least another couple of weeks, sent a torrent of despair through the team’s fanbase on social media. It further raised the question of just how much of a college campaign we’ll actually see this winter given the recent surge in the pandemic nationally.
Of course, through it all, player safety remains of the most importance, the university noted.
“The well-being of student-athletes and staff remains the paramount concern for everyone in our campus community,” Bona said in a release, “and the Department of Athletics and St. Bonaventure University will continue to follow all guidelines and safety protocols provided by the NCAA, Atlantic 10 and Cattaraugus County Health Department officials.