ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Schmidt knew from the start, of course, that his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team would have to be ready to pivot, capable of adjusting on the fly, in order to play in a global pandemic.
The message from the outset: The teams that best handle adversity are the teams that are going to have the most success.
Count his among the groups that, so far, fall into that category.
Just this month, Bona has endured three last-minute schedule changes due to an opponent’s pause (with three important contests still to be made up), two week-long gaps between games and one postponement. And yet, it’s unbeaten for the month, having won an Atlantic 10-best six in a row, and currently sits atop the league standings.
Bona has responded well to the COVID-related chaos around it. And it’ll try to do so again when, in another week-of shakeup, it hosts George Mason this afternoon (2 o’clock, CBS Sports-TV, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM) inside the Reilly Center.
“We’ve talked about that from Day 1,” said Schmidt, whose team was originally scheduled to play at Davidson today. “We knew there was going to be stoppages. During the year, there’s going to be flips in the schedule. I think our guys, when a game is canceled, they do a good job of turning the page.”
Citing the veteran nature of his roster, he added: “This year would be really, really difficult if we had an inexperienced team because preparation is so key and maturity is so important when you have these quick changes. I’m lucky to have guys that understand that, that can change the scout and not worry about the game that we just lost. They can turn the page really quick, and that’s a credit to them.”
BONA (8-1, 6-1) IS already off to its best start in 14 years under Schmidt.
Today, it will look to be the first Bona team to go 7-1 in Atlantic 10 play and enter truly rarified air with its first 9-1 overall record since 1970-71. And it’ll do so against another foe with whom it’s very familiar.
Like Bona and a host of other A-10 teams, George Mason (8-6, 4-4) has back much of its same cast from the last two years, including Javon Greene in the backcourt and Jordan Miller and big forwards Josh Oduro and A.J. Wilson down low.
The Bonnies have played Mason five times in that span, more than any other team in the conference. And they’ve fared well against this lineup, taking the last four of those meetings, and by margins of 23, 11, 12 and nine. Additionally, Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch have become certified Mason-beaters, with the latter averaging 21 points and six assists in five games and the latter totaling 11 3-pointers and 45 points in the last three contests.
But like Bona, the Patriots have another year of experience on their side.
SCHMIDT’S primary concerns: Another team that ties to overpower you inside and a squad that rebounds as relentlessly as his own. The teams rank Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in both total rebounds and offensive rebounds per game while sitting fourth (plus-4.3) and fifth (plus-2.2) in rebounding margin.
“They’re a physical team, a very big team with Oduro (6-9), Wilson (6-7 and one of the A-10’s premier shot-blockers) and Miller (6-6) on their front line,” said Schmidt, whose team received six points in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. “They’re a very good rebounding team, they try to get the ball inside a lot to their posts.
“Their physicality is a huge concern, their rebounding, their size. Coach (Dave) Paulsen does a really good job with them. They know us, we know them, so it should be a good college basketball game (today).”
Miller’s averaging a team-best 16 points and six rebounds while Green, a preseason all-conference third team selection and the Patriots’ leading scorer from last year, is at 11 points and five boards. Freshman guard Tyler Kolek (10.6 points, 33-of-96 from deep) and Oduro (10.1) are also averaging double figures for GMU.
BEHIND THEM, Mason, as its 4-4 mark might suggest, has had an up-and-down A-10 campaign.
The Patriots pulled out a double-overtime road win at UMass and hammered La Salle by 33, but lost by 20 to both Rhode Island and VCU and, most recently, won two close games (71-62 and 87-85 in another 2 OT decision) with a Saint Joseph’s team the Bonnies handled by 26.
Back home, Bona, which has owned Mason since it joined the league in 2013, winning nine of 10 in the series, will be expected to push its winning streak to seven-straight. It’s a 10½-point favorite in this one.
But this is another veteran opponent of which Schmidt is wary.
“They’ve been there before, they’re not intimidated,” he said. “Beating a really good UMass team at UMass is a terrific win. They have experienced guys, guys that have been through it before, and they’re not fazed by close games.
“They’ve got good players, experienced players that aren’t afraid to take that big shot or get that big stop. That’s one of the reasons they’ve won eight games.”
Of the dual-threat Miller, who has efforts of 26 and 30 this year, he added: “He’s a tough matchup. He’s a 3-4, but even when he’s the 3, he can play with his back to the basket. They do a lot of stuff where they get their guys 8-10 feet off the block and they face up and play one-on-one, and he’s a really good one-on-one player.
“He’s leading their team because he’s a really good player. He can score in a lot of different ways on top of being a good offensive rebounder. He presents problems and is going to again (today).”