ST. BONAVENTURE — It was the operative phrase in the myriad answers that Mark Schmidt tried his best to supply.
“We’ll see.”
How might his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team be expected to fare after a 14-day stretch of little to no activity and having only a week to get back on track before its season opener?
What can reasonably be anticipated of a team that’s not only had to stop and start — twice — but is without the benefit of an exhibition or even full participation in practice until three days ago?
What kind of difference will it make that Bona has yet to take the floor this year while its opponent has already played five games, including two against ACC teams, one of those an 80-70 victory over Pittsburgh?
“We’ll see.”
FOR BONA, the unequivocally good thing is that for the first time in nine months — 280 days — it finally (hopefully) gets to play basketball again, making its long-awaited season debut today (2 o’clock, ESPN+-live stream, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM) against St. Francis (Pa.) in an empty Reilly Center. Beyond that, however, lies one of its most unique challenges to date: dealing with the aftermath of multiple positive COVID-19 tests (related story this page), enduring a two-week delay as a result and attempting to navigate a season amid a still-escalating global pandemic.
“It would have been challenging enough without (just the exhibition and ‘secret scrimmage’),” Schmidt said during a virtual media gathering Friday. “One of the good things, I guess, is that we have a veteran team … so in terms of Xs and Os, that’s not the concern. The concern is the conditioning, getting comfortable with the basketball again, the skill level.
“I don’t think they’ll forget how to play, but you haven’t touched a ball in 18 days, now you’re going out practicing for 2-3 days then playing a team that’s already played five games. But it is what it is. We’re not the only team in the country going through this, so we’re going to try to do the best job that we can.”
FOR BONA, in the last week, the challenge has been two-fold.
Basketball aside, it’s had to slowly work itself back into collective shape, welcome its affected players out of quarantine (which was done over a period of days since its positives came in staggered) and continue to follow a laundry list of established guidelines and protocols.
Simultaneously, it’s embarked upon what would ordinarily be No. 1 on the list: preparing for its opponent, in this case a solid low-major, one that owns the Northeast Conference’s best record over the last four years and comes in battle-tested, having played both Pitt and No. 18 Virginia (a 76-51 loss).
And now … it might actually get to play.
Today marks the first time in 28 years the Bonnies will open a season in December and their latest start to a campaign since 1971, when they started the year on Dec. 15 against DePaul.
Bona owns a 48-5 record in home-openers, but is looking to end a jarring three-year slide in those games, having lost to Niagara, Bucknell and Ohio from 2017-’19. At the same time, it’ll look to extend a win streak over the Red Flash, having defeated it in all three of those matchups under Schmidt, the last two in convincing fashion (82-55 in 2011 and 92-82 in its 2016-17 season-opener).
Yes, the Bonnies will be competing in an almost-silent RC amid spaced out benches and a number of cardboard cutouts in lieu of fans. They’ll be expected to wear masks when on the sideline and must be their own source of energy throughout. But for as tenuous as the situation might be, it’s basketball, Bona’s first action since falling to Saint Louis in last year’s regular-season finale on March 7.
“It’s not under the best of circumstances,” acknowledged Schmidt, who brings a 229-180 record into his 14th season on the Bona sideline, “but they’re excited. I know they’re tired of practicing and hearing the coaches yell and scream, and the kids — you’re practicing for an end goal, and that’s the game. It’s like, you need games to make practices important. And if you just continue to practice with no games, what’s the motivation?
“I want to see how we are. I don’t know how we are. We could be good, we could be terrible. I’m excited to see our guys play and see what we have.”
IN ST. FRANCIS, Bona is getting a team that reached last year’s NEC championship game and was picked to finish sixth of 10 teams in this year’s preseason poll.
The Red Flash (1-4) are led by senior forward Mark Flagg (13 points, 7 rebounds), who was named the inaugural NEC Player of the Week and is coming off a 13-point, 14-rebound outing against Mount St. Mary’s. Leading scorer Ramiir Dixon-Conover (14 points, 5 rebounds) has missed the last three games with an injury.
Schmidt was also complimentary of junior “4-man” Myles Thompson, averaging 10 and four in the early going.
“I was in their conference (as the head coach at Robert Morris),” Schmidt said. “I know the players, how tough it is to win in that league. Coach (Rob Krimmel) has done a really good job.
“Flagg, he’s got Kevin McHale moves inside; he’s a senior, he’s been through it. They run good stuff, they’re hard to guard, they space you out. Going into Pitt, they beat them by 10 and they were up 18-20. That wasn’t a fluke, they were the better team. We’ve got our hands full.”
… With both St. Francis and finding its bearings after another lengthy pause.
“It’ll be interesting after that first TV timeout how our guys are feeling,” Schmidt admitted. “Some of them might be hyperventilating. It’s new for everyone, so we won’t really know until we experience it.”