ST. BONAVENTURE — Seth Greenberg pointed it out during a pregame press conference last week.
“You guys are a relentless offensive rebounding team,” the former Virginia Tech coach, now ESPN analyst, said to St. Bonaventure boss Mark Schmidt, prior to his team’s nationally televised matchup against Duquesne.
“A Gary Williams, Skip Prosser special,” he added, referring to the intense former Boston College coach, for whom Schmidt played in the 1980s, and the late Xavier coach, for whom he assisted, and was mentored by, with the Musketeers.
“We try,” Schmidt responded, laughingly. “We try to push the ball, we try, as you know Seth, to run some misdirection stuff … but those are the things we try to rely on (to be successful).”
That was one of the first things that Greenberg, who called the game, a 62-48 Bona triumph, asked about in a nearly 20-minute Zoom call with the 14th-year coach, who twice went head-to-head with his former colleague while on the Bona sideline (closes losses in 2010 and ‘11).
Not the recent scoring outburst from Jaren Holmes.
Not the presence of junior guard Kyle Lofton, who’d just reached the 1,000-point milestone a game earlier.
Not the impact being made by Miami (Ohio) transfer Jalen Adaway, an almost-perfect fit to this Bona lineup.
No, he inquired about … offensive rebounding.
IN RETROSPECT, however, it was actually quite fitting that he’d open a conversation – with this particular coach, about this particular team – with a question about one of the game’s least flashiest statistics, one that’s blue-collar by its very nature. This, after all, is a Bona team that embodies that very spirit: Not particularly flashy. Blue-collar by nature.
Oh, these Bonnies have had their moments offensively.
They have six players who have scored 20-or-more points in a game, seven if you count junior guard Anthony Roberts, who did so at Kent State, four of whom have netted 24 or more already this season: Holmes (38, 26), Lofton (28), Osunniyi (25) and Adaway (24). They’ve eclipsed 77 points in three of seven games after doing so just six times in 31 contests last winter.
But this, at its core, isn’t an offense-first team. It isn’t the juggernaut that the Jaylen Adams-led squads of 2017 and ‘18 were, the ones that led the Atlantic 10 in scoring in consecutive seasons.
This is a team that, more than anything else, wants to (and often does) hit Schmidt’s oft-cited trifecta of defending, rebounding and taking care of the ball. It’s one that, even when shots aren’t falling, does so many of the little things to give itself a chance.
BONA, as Greenberg alluded, leads the league in offensive rebounds per game (12.7). It’s also No. 1 in total rebounds a night (39.6) and third in rebounding margin (plus-5.3).
Defensively, Bona ranks first in scoring defense (61.6 points) and 3-point percentage defense (.271), displaying vast improvement from recent years in the latter, and No. 2 in field goal percentage defense (.400)
It takes charges, rarely turns the ball over (it ranks No. 2 in giveaways at 11.7 per game) and usually makes its free throws – all factors that can win you a close game or allow you to win when you’re not scoring, as was the case in the Bonnies’ triumph over the Dukes.
That is this Bona’s team’s identity.
That, more often than not, is how it’s going to win games.
That’s how it might well end up in the running for an A-10 championship … even on the nights where Welch goes scoreless, Osunniyi has trouble finishing inside and Holmes and Lofton cool off.
“One, we’re rebounding the ball, so we’re eliminating that second and third opportunity,” said Schmidt, when asked to assess his team’s strong defensive showing in the early going. “One of our weaknesses last year was 3-point shooting defense; we’re doing a better job of getting out the shooters and contesting. We’re not turning the ball over, so (the opponent isn’t) getting easy baskets.
“We’re forcing more of a five-on-five game defensively, and it’s always harder to score against a set defense.”
THAT METHOD, of course, will continue to be tested. The next one comes tonight when Bona faces a VCU team that currently ranks third in the conference in scoring at 76.5 points per game.
But one of its biggest questions about a third of the way through this COVID-shortened season is this: How good might this team be if it can get some of its offensive weapons going collectively … while continuing to defend?
“We’re not perfect, we’ve got a long way to go, but we’re doing a better job of keeping the ball in front of us,” Schmidt went on, “so they can’t drive and kick and hit those step-in 3s that are easier to make. So overall, where they’re not getting out on the break, keeping the ball in front of us has been important.
“We’ve still gotta get better at that stuff, and then limiting the opponent to one shot … but our defense is a little bit better at this point this year than it was last year.”
